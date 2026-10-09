A 19-Year-Old College Student Refused Free Babysitting Duties—Only for Her Dad and Stepmother to Launch an Relentless Guilt Campaign

Family can make even a simple favor feel like an obligation.

For one 19-year-old student, babysitting her little brother has become a source of growing resentment, especially after she felt that her dad and stepmom had failed her financially.

She had saved around €2,000 as a teenager, only for the money to disappear from the account where it was being held.

Now her parents expect her to help with childcare, even though they don’t financially support her.

When she finally said no, the consequences were bigger than she expected.

And suddenly, everyone had something to say.

AITA for refusing to babysit my little brother after feeling like my dad and stepmom screwed me over financially? I’m 19 and still a student. My parents have been divorced my whole life, and I’ve basically grown up with family drama between both sides. When I was a minor, I had a student job and saved around €2,000. The money was on a bank account in my stepmom’s name, but it was my money. Recently, the money disappeared (by “concidence” it was on the same day my dad allegedly cheated on her, which makes it more suspicious). I was told it was because of fraud.

Yeah, her stepmom’s fraud.

I can’t prove that my stepmom took it or kept it for herself, but I feel like I was financially screwed over. My mom believes my stepmom took the money. My dad and stepmom also regularly expect me to babysit my little brother whenever they want. They don’t financially support me. My dad has often told me that I don’t work enough and don’t do enough, and that his house isn’t a hotel. He says I should contribute to the household and not only come over when it suits me. I understand that I should contribute when I’m at their house, but I’m still a student and I don’t think I should always be available for childcare.

They make her feel guilty when she can’t go.

Recently, I had agreed to babysit on certain days, but I later said I couldn’t come. I feel really guilty about this because I don’t want to disappoint them or feel like I’m betraying them. After I told my stepmom, I called her, and she said I was lying and that she was disappointed in me. My mom is now very angry and wants to call my stepmom. She wants to tell her that I feel like my €2,000 was stolen. I never wanted my mom to tell her about the money because I’m scared of my stepmom’s reaction. She gets angry quickly when things don’t go her way, and I’ve been scared to be completely honest with her for years.

So confronting her could cause serious trouble.

Now I’m terrified that my mom’s call will make everything worse. I’m scared my dad and stepmom will be angry with me, stop wanting me around, or that I’ll lose my relationship with them completely. I feel like I could lose everything. At the same time, I’ve been living with this family drama for 19 years and I’m exhausted. I feel guilty for saying no, but I also feel like I’m constantly expected to put everyone else’s feelings before my own.

They keep guilt tripping her.

I don’t know if my mom is trying to protect me or making things worse. I also don’t know if I’m being selfish or ungrateful by not always babysitting my brother. She told me not to come over anymore to babysit because she can’t rely on me & that I can’t stay over because the new person babysitting is taking my room… + She was very cocky to say: we’ll see u whenever it fits your schedule. AITA?

They don’t respect her. What did Reddit have to say?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Exactly.

Yup.

Some tough love.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who don’t think they should have to give up their own sports’ seasons to help with their younger siblings.

Another reader shares their opinion.

She doesn’t feel comfortable and safe around her stepmother for a while, and with good reason. Her gut feeling is telling her what’s going on.

Expecting a 19-year-old student to regularly provide childcare and guilt-tripping her is just wrong.

Not to mention the suspicious disappearance of the €2,000.

I say it’s time to call her stepmother out.

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