A Dad Demanded His Mangos Be Arranged “Just So”—Only to Set His Son Up for Failure

What would you do if your dad gave you an oddly specific task to do while he’s at work? Would you push back or simply comply?

In this story, one young man was in that situation, and he complied, kind of. He did what his dad asked him to do but made sure it wouldn’t work out exactly the way his dad intended.

It was certainly a petty thing to do, but after hearing the context about why he decided to be petty, I don’t blame him.

Keep reading for all the details.

Dad steals my table and sets off my allergies So my dad brought back a metric ton of mangoes from two separate trees and he wants to keep them separated to see which tree makes better mangoes. He told me to move my set of bagpipes + ton of maintenance stuff off my table in the spare room and organise his mangoes on that table specifically instead of one of the other three we have. He goes off to work and expects it done by the time he gets back. So be it.

Here’s what he did.

He had the mangoes organised neatly into lots of two rows (and a bit) with a gap separating the lots before shifting them. After shifting them, I put them on my table exactly the same way but without the gap. I had also left a gap perpendicular to the original gap, so that it looked like it was divided into two squares instead of two lots of rows. I could still tell the two groups apart as the bottom two rows were from one tree and the rest are from the other.

There’s more context to why he was so petty.

Dad didn’t know that, and mixed up half of them by himself without even knowing. So there. If this seems too petty, just remember there were three other unused tables but he wanted specifically mine, which had a ton of stuff I was using daily on it. I am also allergic to the things and he knows it, just conveniently forgets it every time he wants me to compost his scraps after he eats one, pick some, rearrange them on an oddly specific table etc instead of doing it himself. Arguing is futile and he uses the ‘man up and get over’ card without fail. My eyes were the size of billiards balls by the time I had finished with this.

That definitely was a petty thing to do, but it was awful of the dad to make his son arrange something he’s allergic to.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the dad needs to take allergies seriously.

Another person knows you don’t mess with allergies.

This person doesn’t completely hate the dad.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

Another person comments on the tables.

For me, the big thing is that OP is allergic. Before he shared that information, I didn’t really understand why he was being so petty. Although, if I were allergic, I simply would’ve refused to do the task and explained why.

You really shouldn’t mess with allergies.

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