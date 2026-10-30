A Sister Refused to Write Her Brother’s College Essay After He Scrapped Her Work for AI—And Her Parents Gave Her the Silent Treatment

Helping family is a virtue, but if you’re not careful, “help” can quietly turn into “do it for me.”

A sister who was gifted at writing agreed to tutor her younger sibling on his college application essay, since he’s far more of a math person.

Together they put together a solid outline, but the trouble began when her brother ran it through ChatGPT, scrapped everything, and announced that he gave up and she and their mom should just write it for him.

She said no, because ghostwriting an application essay felt ethically wrong. But instead of backing her up, their mom took her brother’s side and quickly started giving her the third degree.

After a threat to end future support, she now worries funding for her own education is on the line.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not writing my brothers university application essay? I (22F) was asked by my brother (M17) and my mom to help him with his university essay for his application, since he is more math-focused, whereas I’m creative and good at writing.

Things started off well enough, but then they started to go off the rails when his brother started using AI.

At first, I agreed and started to tutor my brother on how to write the essay. I felt like we wrote up a pretty good outline. However, he used ChatGPT to assess the outline and received some feedback on improvements, then quickly scrapped everything and said that he gives up, and that me and Mom should just write one for him.

She was against this for several reasons, but she soon faced pushback from her mom.

I found this to be ethically wrong. I know he can learn to write, but he refuses (he wants to major in business or AI). When I rejected the idea of writing the essay for him, my mom started saying that I didn’t have my brother’s back when he needed me the most, along with the phrase “Where did I go wrong raising you?”

She wasn’t going to just lay back and tolerate the disrespect, so she fought back even more.

The phrase ticked me off, so I told her she was being manipulative and she should stop embarrassing herself. That led her to call me cruel and an embarrassment, and say that she will never ask for my help again. My dad backed up my mom and said that since I don’t support my brother, this is exactly how he will not support me in the future.

Now she’s feeling like an outcast in her own home.

None of them have talked to me for three days (we live in the same house). For the whole story, my master’s is on break because my parents are focusing on funding my brother’s bachelor’s.

But now she worries this could have longstanding consequences.

I’m afraid this might mean they won’t fund my master’s (in psychotherapy) in the future, and I’ll have to change my career path to something that’s more likely to be funded by a university, like research. Did I handle the situation wrong?

What a mess.

What did Reddit have to say?

Coddling her brother doesn’t actually benefit him in the long run.

Even if things do go south with her family, she has other options.

Writing is an important skill for college, whether her brother likes it or not.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

This commenter doesn’t approve of this mother’s parenting techniques (or lack thereof).

This sister offered real help, and the family treated her refusal to cross an ethical line like a betrayal.

Tutoring her brother through an outline was generous, but ghostwriting his application essay would have been a different act entirely.

He already had a decent outline until he handed it to a chatbot and decided effort was optional. Instead of applauding her for holding her ground, her parents turned on her as fast as they could.

Her mom’s “where did I go wrong” line was a clear guilt trip, and she was right not to stand for it.

A sibling’s loyalty shouldn’t be measured in ghostwriting.

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