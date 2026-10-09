College Roommates Agreed On Rent And Parking Spots, But One Wants To Change The Deal As Graduation Approaches

Renting a house with friends can sound like a dream come true, but the reality can be quite different. In fact, some friendships might even end due to roommate disputes.

In this story, three young woman are excited to rent a house together while they’re in college, but it doesn’t take long before one of the roommates claims to have financial problems. They reach an agreement, but later, this roommate wants to change the agreement because she doesn’t think it’s fair.

In my opinion, that roommate is getting a great deal. It’s really unfair for her other roommates, and she shouldn’t be complaining at all.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITAH for not letting my roommate have my parking spot For context, I (22F) have two roommates. We will call them P(23F) and Y(23F). Two years ago we all found a house in the early days of our friendship and decided to sign a lease for the remainder of our Uni experience. Everything was originally amazing. We planned out movie nights, girls nights, the ideas of parties, and just fun bonding. It was going to be great.

It wasn’t long before there was a problem.

Well it went like that for a little while and then we hit our first road bump. Y cornered both me and P one evening and said she would no longer be able to pay the amount we had all agreed on, because this was written on the lease… We asked if this was because of new developments or other circumstances. (I never want to be insensitive to people who have things happen or who need true financial help). S he did not directly answer but we also know she doesn’t qualify for financial aid regarding our Uni’s housing policy, so there were some disparities to begin with which just raises some shady questions, but I mistakenly gave her the benefit of the doubt.

They reached a compromise, but it really didn’t feel fair.

We eventually come to the conclusion (after a very tense and awkward financial cornering) that myself and P will pay an EXTRA 500 DOLLARS on top of our already extremely high rent. Regardless of utilities and whatnot her price never changes. P and I’s does. It ticks me off to no end but at the time I believed I was helping a friend and this would be worth it. On top of this, she’s refuses to get a job as of now and I am working two jobs to cover my own expenses and pick up this financial slack.

I don’t think OP will be friends with Y when they graduate.

Life has gone on and we graduate in the near summer. Y is a bad friend and has not once said thank you for any of this, and doesn’t even invite P and I on her nights out or engages, asks about our days and what have you. Doesn’t even buy house cleaning supplies. The only times she ever engages with either of us, me in particular, is when she needs my hairdryer, needs my shoes, wants my cleaning supplies, needs to “borrow” something permanently. All she does it take.

Anyways, she’s not a good friend. We’re not friends. We’re never going to be friends after all of this.

The latest situation involves parking.

Now to the point of the post: In this house there are two parking spots and a private alley behind our parking spots. Each of us has a car. When we were discussing these finances and new arrangements, Y suggested that P and I couldn’t write it off as being for parking. Yea ok, whatever. This was 6 weeks in to our living situation. Fast forward to today, Y yet again sits P and I down for a “chat”. I’m a total doormat in term of being uncomfortable with confrontation but this “chat” just made me snap.

OP refused to back down this time.

Y says she thinks it’s unfair that she has to park in the alleyway (8 feet from our front door) rather than in the garage because she paid the regular AGREED UPON price for those first 6 weeks of our lease. P was silent and didn’t comment. I however said absolutely not. I am paying essentially 500 dollars extra for a parking spot and she gets one for free on top of mooching off of our other amenities she doesn’t contribute to. She started crying and said that I was being unfair and this was absolutely fair in her eyes to have the parking spot from one of us for the last six weeks of our Uni semester.

She’s not sure if she’s right or wrong anymore.

P later said I was being a little harsh by saying absolutely not, but I feel that this is completely reasonable? Am I losing my mind? If I’m doing math correctly, 6 weeks of her regular rent versus my regular rent with an additional 500 dollars added, does not equal the rights to my parking spot??? I need external validation because I’m at my limit and the people around me are making me feel as if I’m the jerk or being unfair.

They reached an agreement. Y doesn’t get to change it now. Crying doesn’t mean OP is being unfair.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person breaks down the math.

Another person guesses at what the roommate is thinking.

This person thinks the roommate should be grateful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

Another person thinks they need a different roommate.

The third roommate really is a pushover. Not only did she agree to pay an extra $500, but she also thinks OP is being harsh by pointing out it’s ridiculous to expect her to give up her parking spot. The other roommate can give up her parking spot if she really wants to, but parking in the alley doesn’t sound like the end of the world.

They never should’ve agreed to help out the roommate. She’s so terribly ungrateful.

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