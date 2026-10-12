He Delivers Milk To A Processing Plant, But When They Said They’d Stop Paying Overtime, He Made It Clear He Doesn’t Work For Free

Imagine working for a company that tells you they no longer pay overtime. The logical solution would be to stop working overtime and leave the second your shift is over.

But for some jobs, ending your work day the second your shift is over can sometimes be complicated.

In this story, we hear about a man who drives a milk tanker transporting milk to a processing plant. As you can imagine, if his work day technically ends when he’s still on the road, it would be hard to stop working at that specific time.

But he refused to work overtime.

Keep reading to find out how he got his boss to back down.

NO paid over time ? No worries I have a mate who drives milk tankers from farm to farm and than drops the milk of at milk processing plant. He works under an award agreement with set pay conditions. They recently got a new manager. Recently they have been short staffed and each day they did about two hours overtime .

This doesn’t sound fair.

Come payday my friend asks the boss where’s the overtime pay. He gets the reply ” we don’t pay overtime anymore.” My friend replies” sure but remember I don’t work for free”

He refused to work overtime.

The next day it comes knock off time and my friend is about an hour from the milk plant with a full load of milk. He pulls up the truck on highway and calls his boss and conversation goes like this. friend” Hey boss since you don’t pay overtime i have left the truck at this location with keys in it, see you tomorrow” Boss” what, you cant do that”

The boss had to back down.

Friend” yeh I can as you don’t pay overtime and I don’t work for free. so see you tomorrow” he than hangs up 30 seconds later Boss” we will pay you the overtime plus what we owe you if you get back in the truck” He says the new boss is much compliant these days.

That was a good way to handle it!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is good advice.

A trucker shares what he told his boss.

One person points out that the company might be breaking the law.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who tried warning his boss the truck needed new brakes and tires, only to find his truck sidelined during their busiest season.

Another person knows the boss was surprised.

He gave the boss no choice but to back down. It’s not like the milk could just sit there without getting delivered.

The boss should’ve known better than to expect employees to work overtime without getting paid for it.

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