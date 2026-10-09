He Opened Up About His Stepmother During A Private Psychiatrist Appointment, But She Stopped Speaking To Him After Finding Out What He Said

A psychiatrist’s office should be one of the few places where a teenager can speak openly about what’s happening at home without worrying about how the adults in his life will react.

One 17-year-old has been struggling with anxiety since the beginning of 2025, leading to multiple attempts to find treatment that could help him manage his day-to-day life. During a recent psychiatry appointment, he finally got an opportunity to speak privately about something that may be contributing to the tension he feels.

His home life has changed dramatically since his mother died in 2024. Within months, his father had another woman living in their house, and the teenager says his relationship with his new stepmother has been difficult ever since.

He describes frequent criticism, raised voices and feeling as though small mistakes are treated like major character flaws.

So when the psychiatrist asked his father and stepmother to leave the room, he admitted that living with her sometimes makes him feel like he’s walking on eggshells.

He even asked the psychiatrist for help addressing it.

Unfortunately, his stepmother’s reaction may have demonstrated exactly what he was trying to explain.

AITA ? My Stepmother is ignoring me because of “what I said” during a psychiatrist appointment So, I 17M, my dad 51M and my stepmother (don’t know her age, she’s never told me anything personal) recently went to psychiatrist appointment because since the beginning of 2025 i’ve been struggling with anxiety. Due to this anxiety, throughout 2025 i’ve been in and out of clinics trying to get help because it was affecting my day to day life. I’ve been on medication before (lorazepam) but I was told by my doctor that it was short-term, so I went to this appointment hoping to get something more long term.

Fingers crossed…

For context on how long my stepmother has been in my life, My parents were together for more than 23 years. My mother unfortunately passed in April of 2024 and her funeral was in May of 2024. By July of 2024, just a month after my mother’s funeral, my stepmother was already in our house. Although I kept quiet at the time, I thought this was extremely disrespectful. Even some members of my dad’s side of the family were uncomfortable with it. I once tried to bring it up a couple months into her living here. I asked him if his relationship with her was going on before my mom passed, and he basically told it’s none of my business who he brings in his house, so i left it alone.

Oof.

Fast forward to the day of the appointment, we went, saw the psychiatrist, and everything that was written before is what i told her when she asked my dad and stepmom to leave the room. One thing is that my step-mom is known for is personality. EVERY single conversation always ends up with her raising her voice somehow over the smallest things. I can admit that i’m not perfect, sometimes i slack-off, procrastinate on chores and forget to do certain things around the house. but she acts like i’m legit doing nothing all day and now that i’m out of school, it’s even worse.

How awful.

When i make mistakes, (like cleaning the kitchen but forgetting to wipe off the counter) to her it’s a character flaw, she says things like “you’re not a baby, you should know better!”. But when she messes up, it just gets smoothed over. By her logic, if age is the thing that determines whether you do things right, wouldn’t she be worse than me? Shouldn’t she know better? But back to current problem, in the appointment when the psychiatrist told them leave, i expressed how her micro-aggression makes the house the house feel tense and it feels like i’m walking on eggshells sometimes.

What a terrible feeling.

I asked the psychiatrist to talk to her about it, i didn’t hear what was said because i was asked to leave the room when they called her in. But when we got home, she lashed out at me saying “what kind of eggshells do i have you walking on?!?” and “i’m just not gonna talk to you, that’s it”. If you’re wondering where my dad is in all this, he’s just a bystander. He watches it happen and does nothing telling me that what she’s saying is “good” and she’s trying to “better me” Now she’s not speaking to me,AITA for wanting a conversation with the aggression?

A 17-year-old seeking help for anxiety should be able to describe his home environment honestly, particularly when speaking privately with a mental health professional.

His stepmother may disagree with his characterization of her behavior. She may genuinely believe that reminding him about chores or responsibilities is helping him mature. But responding to “I feel like I’m walking on eggshells” by confronting him angrily and refusing to speak to him isn’t likely to make him feel safer communicating with her.

There’s also a difference between constructive expectations and making someone feel that every forgotten chore reflects something fundamentally wrong with them. The teenager readily admits that he procrastinates and makes mistakes. He isn’t arguing that he should never be corrected; he’s asking for those conversations to happen without the aggression he experiences.

His father’s passivity matters, too. Dismissing the tension as his wife simply trying to “better” his son leaves the teenager without much support inside his own home.

Most importantly, he shouldn’t start censoring himself in treatment because he fears another adult’s reaction. His psychiatrist needs an accurate picture of what he’s experiencing to help him.

Wanting a calmer conversation isn’t an attack on his stepmother. It’s exactly the kind of problem therapy should give him room to discuss.

This person says the father is definitely the AH.

This person says it’s best to focus on how to move forward.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who feels badly about unknowingly encouraging her younger brother to play with bullies.

And this person says this isn’t easy, and that’s 100% on Dad.

If saying he feels like he’s walking on eggshells leads to another blowup, his stepmother may have made his point for him.

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