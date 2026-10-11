He Refused to Miss 5 Minutes of the Movie—Until She Demanded a Security Escort in the Lobby

There are plenty of reasonable reasons to interrupt someone during a movie. Needing the restroom certainly qualifies. Needing your 21-year-old fiancé to accompany you there every single time? That might require a little more explanation.

One couple headed to the theater with the man’s family to see a highly anticipated movie they’d all been looking forward to. But within the first hour, his fiancée started feeling uncomfortable.

First her stomach hurt. Then she needed to pass gas but felt embarrassed doing so beside his family. Eventually, she announced that she needed to use the restroom.

There was just one problem: she didn’t want to go alone.

Her fiancé encouraged her to leave whenever she needed to, but he wasn’t willing to miss part of the movie simply to walk there with her. Instead of going by herself, however, she remained in her seat and continued asking him to accompany her throughout the film.

By the credits, his patience had officially run out.

And one sarcastic comment later, what seemed like an irritating movie-theater disagreement became a much bigger argument about whether he actually cared about her health.

AITA for not taking my fiancé to the restroom mid movie? Me (21M) and my fiancée (21F) went with my family to watch The Odyssey. We were all excited since it’s been one of the most anticipated movies this year. About 20 minutes in, she grabbed my arm to cuddle. I like cuddling during movies, but with the theater armrests it was awkward and uncomfortable, so I pulled my arm back and sat normally. About 10 minutes later she whispered that her stomach was hurting. I quietly told her she’d be okay. Around 20 minutes later she mouthed that she needed to fart but didn’t want to because my family was sitting nearby.

*Stifling a giggle.*

I told her if she needed to, it was okay. About 15-20 minutes later she said the same thing again. Then another 20 minutes later she said she needed to use the restroom. I told her that if she needed to go, she should go. She asked me to come with her. I said no because I wanted to keep watching the movie, and since I didn’t need the restroom, I didn’t see the point in both of us leaving. Every 15-20 minutes for the rest of the movie she was tapping me and continued saying she needed to go and for me to go with her.

Wow.

I was getting irritated because I was trying to focus on the movie while being interrupted repeatedly. I kept telling her if she really needed to go to just go, but she kept insisting she didn’t want to go alone and wanted me to come with her. The repeated interruptions made it harder for me to follow the movie, and I started feeling more frustrated as it went on.

Very annoying.

When the credits rolled, I sarcastically said, “Now you can go use the restroom since you were bothering me the whole movie.” We all used the restroom, talked about the movie on the drive home, and everything seemed fine. When we got back to my house, she was clearly upset. I asked what was wrong, and she said I had put the movie ahead of her health. I responded that she is an adult and didn’t need me to accompany her to the restroom. She ended the conversation by saying, “Yeah, I don’t need you.”

Wowwwww.

Later she texted that she has serious bathroom issues and that I wasn’t taking her health seriously. From my perspective, it never seemed like a medical emergency. It seemed like she wanted me to walk with her because she didn’t want to leave alone. She says I prioritized the movie over her, my sarcastic comment was rude, and I didn’t care about her health.

Wild.

I agree the comment was unnecessary, but I also felt it was inconsiderate to repeatedly interrupt the movie over something she was capable of handling herself. I don’t think she was unable to go because I didn’t accompany her. By the way, (just to rule this out) this is not an unsafe theater or area whatsoever.She would not be in any danger or harm walking anywhere in this theater alone. So, was I in the wrong here? I’m looking for honest opinions.

The sarcastic comment after the movie was unnecessary, and the fiancé already seems to recognize that. But that doesn’t make him responsible for the fact that his fiancée chose not to use the restroom.

If she was experiencing a medical issue that meant she genuinely needed assistance, that changes things considerably. But based on his understanding at the time, she was physically capable of walking there herself and simply didn’t want to go alone. Telling someone repeatedly that you need the bathroom isn’t the same as explaining that you need their help for a health-related reason.

Her claim that he prioritized the movie over her health also feels unfair when he repeatedly encouraged her to take care of the problem. He wasn’t preventing her from leaving; he just wasn’t willing to leave with her.

At 21, expecting a partner to miss a movie because you don’t want to walk to a safe theater restroom alone is a pretty significant ask. And repeatedly interrupting him instead of either going or clearly explaining why she couldn’t wasn’t particularly considerate either.

The bigger conversation should probably be about what her “serious bathroom issues” actually require from him. Partners can support each other much better when they know what support is actually needed.

This person has some advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this postabout a man who thought he was staying with his brother for a month in his 1-bedroom Tokyo apartment, then got hit with a list of local hotels.

This person can’t even believe what they’re reading.

And this person agrees: OP did nothing wrong.

He wasn’t standing between her and the bathroom—he just wasn’t willing to stand outside it.

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