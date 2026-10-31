He Threw Bread Outside the High School Where He Works. Now the Janitor Is Cleaning Up After the Canada Geese

There are some people in life you really don’t want to mess with, but you often don’t know who they are until they get revenge.

In this story, one teenager learned that his dad is really petty. He had no idea why his dad was doing what he was doing until two months later, but when he found out, he realized you don’t want to mess with his dad.

Keep reading for all the details of this creative and messy revenge.

My father the king of petty So when I was 16 or 17 ish I shared a car with my papa. He worked in maintenence dealing with boilers and fixing things at a local highschool and I was going to college (long story there but also not the point) My papa is an immigrant from Calabria italy and it’s pretty much the stereotype you’d imagine; loud, doesn’t take crap from anyone, and an accent that has made small kids cry, he’s also petty.

They both got up pretty early.

My father had to have things on an exact schedule. I woke up at 5 am every day to get him to work by EXACTLY 5:25 every morning and then went off to school myself. One day my papa storm’s into my room flicks on the lights and goes PINA GET UP WERE GOING TO WORK EARLY TODAY. I look at my clock yall it is 3am in the morning. I get up like a zombie but look I ain’t asking questions.

His dad did something weird when they got to the school.

We get in the car I always drive. I’m half awake when we get to the front and he tells me to stop. Now this school had a beautiful circle round drive leading into the atrium of the school. Another thing about this school is that EVERY student had to walk through these doors and go through metal detectors. My father proceeds to then roll down the window and pull out a bag of bread and start throwing it on the ground.

His dad didn’t really explain why he was doing this.

I’m extra confused WHY ARE WE UP AT 3 AM TO THROW BREAD ON THE GROUND. so I ask “papa what are you even doing.” My father looks at me and grins and goes “feeding the birds Pina we’re feeding the birds.” Now I’m curious but I also don’t want to know what the hell my dad is doing at the same time because he’s a tad crazy and I learned to mind my own business. This goes on for 2 months until one day.

It was revenge.

I pull up tired as crap and before I can even comprehend what’s happening a man in a ski mask SPRINTS out of the school unlocks my papa’s door through the window and drags him out. Next thing I know man starts screaming “GIACOMO IS THAT YOU MAN ITS BEEN YOU FEEDING THE PIGEONS WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS…. !?!” YALL the man was the janitor my father weaponized Canadian geese.

The dad explained why he was doing this.

My father in the calmest voice ever goes “janitor do you remember 2 months ago when you stole my last coca cola and when I asked you to go to the gas station you said no?” Janitor is like yeah…. And my papa continues “and then you said what are you gonna do about it? This is what I did. Have fun waking up at 2 am every morning to retrain the geese to go by the pond.” He gets back in the car and says now drop me off.

OP learned something from the experience.

My papa starts explaining that the students were tracking the geese droppings all through the school and as the janitor he had to clean it all up every. Single. Day. And he was slowly going crazy wondering why the geese were even there to begin with so he finally figured someone was doing this and decided to stake out the school to find out who was driving him crazy. I learned 2 things that day… 1 my father is the pettiest man I know and 2 don’t mess with my papa’s coca cola.

Wow! That was some serious revenge over a can of soda!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is a good question.

This person thinks the story should be passed down for generations.

Here’s a good question about the janitor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

Another person thinks OP needs to keep telling this story.

This is is the kind of story that really helps you get a feel for what someone is really like.

It was a very petty thing to do. They got up so early in the morning that it’s basically the middle of the night.

OP was a good sport and a well behaved teen to get up that early without really questioning why.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking. Read Story →