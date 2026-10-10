Her Boss Was Thrilled To Get Free Tickets Through Her Boyfriend, So She Quietly Made Sure He’d Never Get To Go

Imagine working for a boss who is truly awful. Would you quit or get revenge?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and I’m not sure why it took her so long to quit. It sounds like working for him was a nightmare.

But she made sure she got revenge on him when she had the opportunity. When he asked for a favor, she pretended to comply. He probably never found out what she really did.

Let’s read all about it.

Boss overworked me and I got my revenge 🥹🤍 I’ve left my old job a few months back. My boss was your typical awful guy + one step further. He used to make me work 13 hour shifts without OT because “I was paying my dues”. Mind you I have a Masters Degree and I was practically working like an animal.

But it gets worse.

Worst part was his screaming and throwing things at me. I’ve had keyboards, mouse, wires, empty water bottled hurled at me and upper management said this (construction) is a tough field and I have to have thick skin to survive and be successful. I have cried multiple times in my two years at this job because it was so horrible.

Her boss asked for a favor.

For some additional context, my partner volunteers like crazy and receives free tickets to shows and concerts. For the two years I have worked there, my boss has timely asked for two tickets to be arranged for him and his wife. Before I was leaving, my boss told me to arrange similar tickets for an upcoming show. I told him that my partner could get them only for the venue in another city so he’d have to travel. He was fine with it because it was one of the classical things he loves.

Here’s how she got revenge.

A few weeks later, I sent him the ticket. But edited the QR code and the ticket number just enough to make it invalid. The ticket also did not have his name on file (had my partners) so I hoped they wouldn’t be able to pull up the right ticket. (Plus I was pretty sure he didn’t know my partners full name to have the tickets pulled up) The weekend of the show, I saw on his IG stories that he flew to the other city. I got a bunch of calls from him that evening (presumably because the tickets were showing up as invalid) but I sat and watched TV and let my phone ring

Wow! If he knew what she did, he would’ve been even more upset.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is good advice.

Another person is confused.

This person wouldn’t have been so nice.

Another person doesn’t think the revenge was enough.

The boss really did deserve a lot more revenge than that. Honestly, OP should’ve quit a long, long time ago. Nobody should have to put up with a boss who’s that awful.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a burned-out employee who finds a way to ease his stress with an extended daily lunch. Read Story →