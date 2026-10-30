Her Dad Has Been Babysitting Her Kids, But After Watching The Nanny Cam Footage, She Doesn’t Want Him Back

Imagine having a nanny cam in your home, but your babysitters all know it’s there. Would you feel bad about watching the footage, or would you figure that’s why it’s there and it’s okay because they know about it?

In this story, one new mom is in this situation. Her dad and his girlfriend were babysitting for her. She later watched the nanny cam footage, and now, she doesn’t want them to come back.

She’s wondering if she’s overreacting, or if her reaction is perfectly justified.

Keep reading to find out what she heard on the nanny cam.

AITA for going LC with my dad? I (30F) gave birth within the past year. I also just started a new job and things have gotten hectic and overwhelming for me. Some days I barely have the energy to get out of bed and devote anything I have left to my child.

She’s really struggling.

I’ve also struggled with my mental health since I was a teen. My house has gotten messier than I’d like and I’ve tried to keep up with it but some days i just can’t handle it. One day a week my dad watches the baby in the morning and my MIL watches in the afternoon. When I’m at out of the house we have a nanny cam. Everyone knows about it and it’s not hidden.

How awful!

I opened the app other day and heard my father’s gf call me a “freaking pig” and “disgusting”. He said nothing. I confronted and was told it was my own fault. I explained what I was going through but continued to get spoken to about how I was being rude and my house was a mess.

She doesn’t want them to babysit anymore.

He then tried to use my baby and said he just won’t babysit anymore… So I called my son’s daycare and scheduled him an extra day. I no longer trust him to stand up for my feelings and I’ve been told I’m unfair. I can accept I was wrong for looking at the camera but they knew about it so I didn’t think I needed to warn them.

She wasn’t wrong for looking at the camera. Her dad’s girlfriend was really rude.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s some well wishes.

This person would go no contact.

One person thinks they wanted her to hear what they said.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

Maybe the dad and girlfriend are clueless.

She’s already struggling with her mental health. The last thing she needs is to be insulted by someone who is supposed to be helping her.

Kids are messy and time consuming, so cleaning can feel constant and pointless.

I don’t blame her for not wanting to see her dad and his girlfriend again for awhile. They owe her an apology.

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