Her Mother-In-Law Twisted The Truth About Her, So She’s Done Speaking To Her

Mothers-in-laws often have a reputation for being awful, but the mother-in-law in this story might be one of the worst.

At first, she really didn’t think her daughter-in-law loved her son or that their marriage would last, but later, she seemed to accept her daughter-in-law only to turn around and complain about her behind her back, twisting the truth and lying.

Now, her daughter-in-law doesn’t want to talk to her, and I don’t blame her!

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for ignoring my mother-in-law’s calls after she told people I asked her for money and twisted our private conversation? I (F) have a complicated relationship with my mother-in-law. From the beginning she didn’t like me when I joined the family. She told my brother-in-law that I was only with my husband because he is successful and rich, that I don’t genuinely love him, and that our marriage wouldn’t last. About a year later she suddenly changed her tone and started saying I’m a good daughter-in-law and “like the daughter she finally has,” but she still makes negative comments about me behind my back instead of saying anything directly to me.

Here’s some context about where they live.

Some background: my in-laws are separated but not divorced. MIL lives alone. My husband, my brother-in-law, and I live with my father-in-law. For a while I thought MIL and I were getting closer. We hung out a few times and I opened up to her about small frustrations regarding my husband/BIL/FIL. She seemed supportive and gave advice.

She apparently can’t keep a secret.

Later I found out she repeated those private conversations to them and questioned why I said those things. She tends to retell stories in a very twisted way. Even my husband doesn’t fully trust her versions of events because they’re often inaccurate. After that, I kept some distance but stayed polite.

But it got worse.

Recently something happened that hurt me more. During a video call, I mentioned being worried about my father’s health and possible medical bills. I did NOT ask her for money and I did not cry or beg for help. She was the one who said, “It’s okay, we will help you.” And I just replied, “Thank you, I appreciate your concern.”

She really does twist the truth.

Later she told my brother-in-law that I cried and asked her for money, and that I’m financially “latching” onto my husband and BIL and should be an independent woman. That really upset me because it’s not true. I work as an admin executive at my husband’s company and support myself. I never asked her for financial help.

At least her husband is on her side.

After hearing this, I felt betrayed and decided to stop answering her calls and texts for now. My husband has also reduced contact and keeps things very surface-level. MIL is now telling people we’re avoiding her because her niece “poisoned” us against her, which is not true. My husband, BIL, and I discussed everything and decided we will only address this in a face-to-face group meeting so nothing gets twisted again.

I don’t blame her for feeling this way.

I’m not comfortable speaking to her alone right now.

She recently messaged saying she is deeply hurt that we’re avoiding her and that she doesn’t know what she did wrong. AITA for not responding to her calls/messages for now and wanting to only discuss this in person with witnesses present? Am I overreacting for being angry and disappointed?

It’s hard to get close to someone when they twist what you say and complain about you as soon as they get a change. What an awful mother-in-law!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person shares the correct way to handle the situation.

Another person would’ve done the same thing.

One person would go no contact.

This is a good question.

What an awful mother-in-law! The good part about this story is that her husband is on her side. He’s not siding with his mom; however, he needs to do a better job standing up to his mom.

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