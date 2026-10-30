He’s Worried About His Roommate’s Temper, And The Fact That He’s A Felon Has Him Thinking About Going To The Landlord

If you have a roommate who is a felon and who did some things that made you worried about your safety and the safety of others, would you mind you own business, move out, or talk to the landlord?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he’s thinking about talking to the landlord; however, he’s scared about what the roommate might do if he finds out he’s complaining about him. That makes him hesitant to say anything.

What should he do?

Keep reading to find out what his roommate has said and done that he finds so concerning.

AITA if I call my landord on my felon roommate? So I moved to N.C. from South Georgia a few months ago and am now lucky enough to be renting a room in a house with four other tenants. Things have been going great until some drama started happening after one of my roommates left and was replaced by “Brayden” (not his real name btw). Now Brayden on the surface is a really cool guy, he has even been helping me on a landscaping project and we’ve been to the liquor store a few times together.(Kraken FTW) But since he’s warmed up some red flags have come about….

These do seem like big red flags.

For example, due to his felonies in the past he’s technically unable to own firearms and he has SEVERAL. This would not usually bother me but another red flag has been his temper, he has had several screaming fits since moving in and has even theatend his ex wife over the phone that he’s gonna “ BURN YOUR TRAILOR TO THE GROUND” and continued screaming other equally heinous things for about 20 minutes. Last but not least my living arrangements are completely legal but most everything is based on verbal contracts and he has expressed to me that one of the main reason he chose to live here is because of the lack paper trail because “I’ve got people after me man” and “ as far as they know I’m in Main “. (I don’t know who “they” is he didn’t specify). Also ever since he has had to take one of the house bills under his name he’s been screaming about leaving and that he doesn’t care about loosing the deposit and if he does leave we’ll have no one to take the bill until we get a new roommate.

He’s not sure whether to tell the landlord or not.

I spoke with the owner/boss of my work (I trust him more then anyone else where I live because he has stuck his neck out for me on countless occasions and is just generally a awesome dude) and he says I need to call the landlord and have him taken care of, but I’m not a type to go over people like that. Usually I try to talk it out and I want to try to make friends with everyone but I’ve never met someone so volatile or scary when they’re angry. Plus if a call and he doesn’t get kicked out he has expressed that’s he’s sort of friends with the landlord ( not sure how MUCH of friends he only talked about going out for a drink) and he might tell him it was me that complained so then I’ll have him mad at ME. Guys please what do I do I’ve lost so much sleep over this and I need some extra input.

Here’s what I would do. Look for another place to live. Move out. Then find a way to anonymously tell the landlord. That guy sounds scary, and I wouldn’t want him mad at me if he found out I was complaining about him.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s a vote for moving.

Another person would call the police.

This person thinks the guy sounds dangerous.

Here’s another vote for calling the police.

Moving should be the first step, and he needs to make sure the roommate doesn’t know where he lives. Then he should try contacting the police. Maybe the police can handle it.

That guy sounds scary!

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