Husband Makes Extra Money At Work And Decides To Put It In His Brokerage Account, But His Wife Is Furious When She Finds Out

In marriage, a lot of couples pool at least a large portion of their money to pay bills, but some couples have a what’s yours is mine and what’s mine is yours approach where all of their money is lumped together.

What would you do if you made a lot of extra money at work one week? Would you blow it on something you wanted, tell your spouse and decide together what to do with it, or put it in savings?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he decides to put the extra money in his brokerage accounts since he sometimes like to try options trading.

Keep reading to find out how his wife reacted when she found out.

AITAH for not saving my extra OT pay I’m married and provide about 85%-90% of the income for the household. We’re not wealthy but we aren’t hard off either. We typically save about $400/wk after paying for all bills, the mortgage, etc. All out of my income. My wife works a few times a week but we have young children so for the most part she stays home. She does not have a degree or a high paying skill so we actually save money on childcare with her not working more.

He made a lot of money at work.

I recently had a crazy work week and almost doubled my weekly income. I set aside money for bills, I saved $400, I paid off a few things my wife was going to pay for out of savings. I then invested $900 into my brokerage account. I’ve had mixed success options trading over the years and typically only put small amounts in when I can afford it. $50 here, $100 there. Nothing crazy. $900 is the most I’ve ever put in at once. I turned $200 into $6000 realized profit years ago and stuck the proceeds into savings.

He definitely doesn’t see eye to eye with his wife about this decision.

I was excited, and I felt secure knowing it wasn’t going to set us back if I blew up the account and lost it, but that it would be possible to turn a large profit on it and add even more into our savings. My wife found out and freaked out. She accused me of lying to her (I didn’t ask her permission, but I never lied about it either. When she asked I confirmed right away that I had moved money into the account). I told her I seldom mess with options trading any more (in my mind a $50 gamble on a stock option, made months ago, that took all of 10 minutes out of my day, was not even comment worthy. I see it as a “let’s see what happens, this could pay for a date night or go to zero). But she sees it as habitual gambling and deliberate obfuscation.

Considering they’re married, he really should’ve discussed this with her first. That’s a lot of money that could’ve gone to something else, like savings.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has an assumption about what the wife wants.

This person tells him to stop trading options.

Another person agrees that he’s gambling.

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This person agrees that it’s a lot of money.

If I were his wife, I’d be upset too. First, he should’ve talked to her about it before simply deciding what to do with the money. Second, I agree that trading options is gambling. He’s basically gambling his money away. She’d probably rather save it for a rainy day.

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