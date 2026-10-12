Man Felt Sick On A Hot Subway Platform, But His Parents Dismissed His Symptoms And Ignored Him

Family members are often expected to look out for each other when something goes wrong.

In this story, a man became extremely ill from the heat while traveling with his parents and sister in New York.

He asked for help, but his family did not realize how serious the situation was and chose to ignore him.

Strangers stepped in to help him, which made him more disappointed with his family.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for yelling at my parents after they didn’t help me in the heat I consider “raising my voice” as yelling. I was not screaming. As a background, I (21M) was in New York to visit my grandmother a few weeks ago. My sister (27F), my parents (52F and 51M), and I all met at the airport.

This man was adopted.

We do not live together. I am adopted, and since I was a teenager, I have been distant from my parents. I never hated them and get along with them well most of the time. Though from 17 to 18, we acted more like roommates than family.

He was wearing long sleeves in hot weather.

Now, here’s the story. This happened a few weeks ago, but it has been sitting with me badly. It was extremely hot in the city, and we were going to an orchestra concert. As such, I was wearing long sleeves and slacks. Maybe that was my bad for 95+ degree weather and humidity. The subway stations aren’t air conditioned.

He felt lightheaded and almost passed out.

While waiting for the train, I suddenly felt very lightheaded and like I was going to puke. I told my sister, and she just reassured me that I’ll cool down on the train. But as it pulled up, my vision went blurry, and my hearing felt like I was underwater. (I researched it later, and it was heatstroke. I’m fine.) The thing is, when I told my ma, “I can’t effin’ see,” she got upset and went to stand by my father and sister.

His parents ignored him, but two strangers helped him.

Two strangers got on and helped me, assuming I was drunk. I had half a drink at that point, so I knew it wasn’t that. I stayed civil for the rest of the night, but back at the hotel, I started going off at my parents for not helping me. I told them that if those strangers didn’t get on, I probably would have passed out. They gave me water and stuff.

His mother got upset and started crying.

My mother started crying and said that she didn’t think it was that big of a deal. She assumed I was overreacting to the heat “like I always used to.” (As a kid, I never liked being hot.) I never like seeing her cry, and even now, it’s making me feel guilty. At the same time, I was genuinely scared in that situation. I thought it’d be them helping me, not two strangers holding my hand and helping me 2 feet away from family. Am I the jerk for yelling at them afterwards? Or was it warranted? Should I apologize?

Aww… Poor OP! What he went through was indeed frightening, especially after losing his vision and feeling like he might pass out.

I agree that his parents should have been more concerned about him.

Good thing two kind strangers helped him and made sure that he was alright.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user gives their honest opinion.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

You sound like a drama queen, says this person.

Another one chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.

Finally, people are siding with OP.

Sometimes, it takes two random strangers to remind us that we should always look after our family.

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