Server Catches Her Manager Taking a Picture of Her Bent Over, So She Reports Him to His Father and Gets Him Fired

Working for the owner’s son can make things complicated when he knows his job is probably safe no matter how he acts.

One server had been putting up with a manager who made the staff miserable for years.

She already knew he could get away with a lot because his father owned the restaurant.

But then one night, he crossed a completely different line by taking a picture of her while she was bent over cleaning an espresso machine.

When she realized what he had done, she took the photo straight to his father and made it clear she wasn’t letting this one go.

Read on to see what happened next.

I got my manager fired My manager (aka the owner’s son) has given me crap for years. He makes all the girls feel uncomfortable and unsafe. He micromanages everything. Complains every day. Always sides with the customers, to the point where I’ve left with a panic attack or in tears. He tried to fire me when a $5 bill went missing (cameras backed me up). Two girls have quit, and he wrongly fired a guy in the last month and a half. The only reason he is still here is because of his father.

Then, he really messed up.

Today, he thought it would be a good idea to take a picture of my butt while I was bent over cleaning an espresso machine. Later on in the night, he thought he had shut it off. But he did not. I took a picture of his phone with my butt on display. I deleted it off his phone so that he couldn’t hold any power over me. I cried for a moment out of panic, and I told all the servers. The entire staff backed me up and were supportive.

Angry, she went to the owner.

I showed this to the owner and said, “Fire him, or we are all leaving, and I am showing this to the cops either way.” His father fired him in front of all of us. Seeing him turn as white as a ghost and almost cry made this **** worth it. Luckily, he was already off this week as he is flying to LA to be with his ****** girlfriend. Now he won’t be coming back. Good ******* riddance.

Wow! That guy sounds like an absolute nightmare.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about the whole thing.

This person is happy he got fired.

According to this reader, she’s brave.

Yes, it really is.

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This is so true.

That guy is off the charts!

Taking a picture of an employee like that is disgusting, and there is absolutely no excuse for it.

She was right to take it straight to the owner and make it clear that she wasn’t putting up with him anymore.

And considering how much he had already gotten away with, it’s about time someone finally put a stop to it.

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