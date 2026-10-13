She Called Out Her Sister-In-Law for Body-Shaming Her Friend—Until the SIL Cold-Shouldered Her into Second-Guessing (

There are some things you just shouldn’t say to someone unless you know them really well.
One woman found herself dealing with that after her sister-in-law commented that one of her friends “looked pregnant” on Instagram.
Her friend was understandably hurt, so the woman privately told her sister-in-law that comments like that can come across as rude.
At first, things seemed fine because she apologized. But then she posted a passive-aggressive message about distancing herself and stopped responding altogether.
Now the woman is worried she may have made her feel rejected, especially since her sister-in-law has already struggled to make friends in the area.
Read on to see how you feel about what happened.
AITAH for telling my SIL it was rude to comment on my friend’s body after she said my friend “looked pregnant”?
I (28F) have a tight-knit group of 3 female friends around my age.
About a year ago, my sister-in-law, “SIL” (28F), moved to our city. She mentioned she didn’t have any friends here, so she started trying to connect with my group.
We’ve met up a couple of times with our partners for coffee, and I’ve invited her over to my place twice for movies and coffee, but we aren’t particularly close yet, more like friendly acquaintances.
It all started when she noticed her SIL’s comment on another woman’s post.
A couple of days ago, one of the girls in my friend group posted a picture of herself on Instagram. My SIL commented on it, saying, “You look pregnant!”
My friend was really annoyed and hurt by this. They aren’t close at all, and it’s super rude to comment on someone’s body or make assumptions about their fertility status.
Seeing how upset my friend was, I decided to message SIL privately. I tried to keep it as chill and gentle as possible, basically just letting her know that commenting on people’s bodies like that can come off as rude and insensitive.
Now, her SIL isn’t even speaking to her.
SIL ended up sending apologies to both me and my friend. However, right after that, she posted a passive-aggressive quote on her Instagram story that said, “It’s best to just distance myself.” It was extremely obvious it was directed at me and our friend group.
I replied to her message again, trying to smooth things over and reassure her. I told her it was okay, no big deal, and that while some people might not care, it’s usually best to “test the waters” before commenting on someone’s body in the future.
She has completely ghosted me since then and hasn’t responded at all. I know she has struggled with isolation since moving here, and now I’m terrified that she’s spiraling or might do something to hurt herself because she feels rejected.
AITA?
Eek! It’s easy to see why she jumped in, but sometimes it’s best to just stay out of other people’s business.
Let’s take a look at what the folks over at Reddit think about the whole thing.
This person would’ve stayed out of it.
For this person, she crossed the line when she responded to the Instagram story.
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Such a great point.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.
Now, this is funny!
Her sister-in-law definitely shouldn’t have made that comment.
But once she apologized, that should’ve been the end of it.
Sure, the woman meant well, continuing to talk about it just kept the whole thing going.
For now, it may be best to just give her some time.
Enjoyed this story?
Readers who liked this also read this story about siblings who don’t think they should have to give up their own sports’ seasons to help with their younger siblings.
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
She Called Out Her Sister-In-Law for Body-Shaming Her Friend—Until the SIL Cold-Shouldered Her into Second-Guessing (
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
There are some things you just shouldn’t say to someone unless you know them really well.
One woman found herself dealing with that after her sister-in-law commented that one of her friends “looked pregnant” on Instagram.
Her friend was understandably hurt, so the woman privately told her sister-in-law that comments like that can come across as rude.
At first, things seemed fine because she apologized. But then she posted a passive-aggressive message about distancing herself and stopped responding altogether.
Now the woman is worried she may have made her feel rejected, especially since her sister-in-law has already struggled to make friends in the area.
Read on to see how you feel about what happened.
It all started when she noticed her SIL’s comment on another woman’s post.
Now, her SIL isn’t even speaking to her.
Eek! It’s easy to see why she jumped in, but sometimes it’s best to just stay out of other people’s business.
Let’s take a look at what the folks over at Reddit think about the whole thing.
This person would’ve stayed out of it.
For this person, she crossed the line when she responded to the Instagram story.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
Such a great point.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.
Now, this is funny!
Her sister-in-law definitely shouldn’t have made that comment.
But once she apologized, that should’ve been the end of it.
Sure, the woman meant well, continuing to talk about it just kept the whole thing going.
For now, it may be best to just give her some time.
Enjoyed this story?
AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · aitah, body shaming, disagreement, friend group, inappropriate comments, picture, reddit, rude behavior, sister in law, top
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