She Planned A Small Party And Only Invited Her Closest Friends, But One Of Them Got Offended And Excluded Her From A Different Party In Return

Usually, you don’t have to invite everyone you know just because they’re part of the same friend group.

At least that’s what one girl thought when she was planning a small party and only inviting the people she was closest with.

Really, she only left off two others because they weren’t really close anymore, and at first, she didn’t think much of it.

But then, one of the girls she had invited threw a birthday party of her own and didn’t invite her.

So, after asking what happened, she found out the girl was upset about who had been excluded from her party originally.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not inviting some “friends” I have this friend group of 5 people. It includes me, two guys (twins) and 3 girls. I’m hosting a party next month, and I’ve invited 2/4 friends. I know it might sound ****** of me, but let me explain. I’m best friends with one of the twins, and we hang out all the time. I’m also very close with one of the girls.

One of the girls had a birthday.

My best friend’s brother isn’t really my friend, and we just talk like normal. And with the other girl, we used to hang out, but she started having an attitude I didn’t like, and we drifted apart. I don’t dislike either of them. I just don’t want a friendship with them. Two days ago was the one girl’s bday (the one I’ve invited. Let’s call her Sarah). She threw a small party and invited the twins and another girl (not the other girl from the friend group. Let’s call her Maggie). I wished her happy birthday like normal, but I didn’t know at the time that she would throw a party.

Then, she saw the photos on Instagram and started thinking.

That night, I was scrolling through Insta and saw photos of her, our friends, and a cake. I was kinda upset but mostly confused at what happened and why she didn’t invite me. I didn’t want to sound like a ***** or desperate, so I just let it go. But after telling both my parents, I decided to ask my guy best friend if he knew anything. He said she was offended that I didn’t invite Maggie and my guy best friend’s (let’s call him Caleb) brother (let’s call him Nolan).

Frustrated, she confronted Maggie.

I was confused because, first of all, why would SHE, of all people, be offended, and why did she care who I invited to MY party? Now, I asked her straight up, and she said she found it weird that I didn’t invite them, and I responded with, “I found it weird that u didn’t invite me to your party. Was there a reason for that?” She hasn’t responded. AITA?

Yikes! There seems to be a lot of drama going on here.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about the whole thing.

She should think about this one.

According to this comment, the host can invite whomever they want.

This person ain’t wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who don’t think they should have to give up their own sports’ seasons to help with their younger siblings.

Such a good point.

She can invite whoever she wants, but so can everyone else.

If she didn’t feel close enough to invite the other two people, that’s completely fair.

But she can’t really be upset when someone else decides to leave her out of their party.

Sometimes, keeping a small circle means accepting that you won’t make every guest list either.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one. Read Story →