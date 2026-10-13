Teen Keeps Changing Herself to Please Her Friends, Until She Finally Snaps and Says She’s Tired of Trying to Be Perfect

Friendships shouldn’t leave you feeling like everything you do is somehow wrong.

One 16-year-old girl has been dealing with that in a friend group that seems to have one problem after another.

For a while, her friends complained about things like humming, whistling, and being too touchy, so she made an effort to stop.

But then they started questioning why she wasn’t active enough in the group chat, even though they often ignored her when she tried to talk.

Eventually, one more complaint pushed her too far, and she snapped that she was tired of trying to be perfect for them.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for snapping at my friends when they always pick at me? I (16F) have a friend group with 4 people. Me, “Onyx” (14F), “Ann” (14F), and “Doris” (15F). The group had multiple fights, and it is all because of me. At first, me and “Onyx” were friends, and “Doris” and “Ann” were too. That is how we got together. I did not like “Doris” and “Ann” at the time, but I grew close to “Doris” quickly. However, after years, I still have an awfully awkward relationship with “Ann.”

The four girls have classes together.

She constantly talks behind people’s backs and hates everyone, including me. I really tried to communicate with her, but she does not want to talk to me. We all sit next to each other in specific classes, but whenever I sit next to her, she just ignores me, and it has been like this for two years. But for the past one year, things have been all downhill.

She’s really confused why they just brought this stuff up.

They claim that I hum, whistle, and touch them too much, but at the start of the friendship, I specifically asked them to tell me when they feel bothered. Yet they sometimes let me do those things, so I assumed that they do not mind and sometimes they are just too tired or overstimulated. They told me that it is not a matter of how they felt and asked why I kept doing those things. After that, they questioned why I am not active in the chat, but whenever I start a conversation, they ignore me, so I just do not see the point in texting. They were also mad that I did not see one text, and that is when I snapped.

Now, they’re all upset with her.

I told them that it did not matter because they will not reply and that I had enough pretending to be perfect for them. Now all 3 of them are on me, and I do not know what to do. I feel bad, but I cannot help it. My love language is touch, and my phone is old, so sometimes it bugs, and I do not get notified. I think the misunderstanding is because of the age gap and the fact that they are really immature. I still love them, but it is so hard to just hold back for their sake. I also hate to hurt other people, and now that whole class thinks that we all talk bad about them because “Ann” isolated us with the bad-mouthing, but in fact, I want to be friendly toward everyone. AITA?

Yikes! This definitely sounds like a bunch of drama.

Let’s take a look at how the readers over at Reddit would handle it.

This person offers some kind advice.

Here’s someone who’s been there, done that.

This is very possible.

For this person, it’s just because they’re all still kids.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

This whole friend group sounds exhausting.

Her friends are allowed to be annoyed by certain things, but constantly picking at her isn’t helping anything.

And if she feels like she has to watch everything she says or does around them, that’s not much of a friendship either.

This is a tough call, but a little time apart might do all of them some good.

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