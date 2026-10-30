Teen Sleeps In Late, So His Father Keeps Him Out Of School And Makes Him Clean The House

All I gotta say after reading the story you’re about to lay your eyes on is WOW.

There’s a lot going on here and I’m gonna go ahead and say that none of it is good!

And I also have a feeling that you’re gonna agree with me on this one…

Check out what this teenager had to say about the weird relationship he has with his father.

Hang on tight, folks!

AITA for waking up late? “I, (15), was made to skip school and clean the house by my (42M) father. I have ADHD. I struggle with procrastination and that includes when I try to get up for school. I’ve had a history of getting up (not waking up, legit waking up, then not getting up to prepare) too late and missing the bus, and for some reason it’s been flaring up. The person most impacted is my dad, who is also unemployed. Also, every fortnight, I have therapy appointments that start just a bit later than my school day (this is kind of important for the incoming story). The past couple of weeks have been exhausting for me: final exams, assessments, birthdays, auditions, competitions, and subject selections for my senior years. This meant staying up until 2-3 am on most nights. So for this week and the week before, I’ve been waking up super late.

Here we go again…

Come to this morning. I wake up late, (like actually wake up, not just getting up late) but not too late that it would be impossible for us to get to my appointment late (but I would be late to school if it was a regular school day). I check my phone to look at my schedule before my dad bursts into my room, yelling at me asking “What the (f-bomb) is wrong with [me]”, that he wasn’t going to bring me to school, and that he was going to make me clean the house and I wouldn’t be allowed to take any breaks. I tried to explain to him that I had just woken up but he wouldn’t believe me. I suppose mentioning that my family rents and that we have an inspection soon is important as well.

His dad sounds like a real winner.

Basically for the entire day, he had me clean the house and whenever he saw me just sitting down he would just tell me that “[I’m] not allowed to have any rest”. Funnily enough the entire day he was just playing games. Then while I cook dinner, he comes up to me and tells me that from now on he’ll be waking me up every morning (fair enough) and if I don’t get up happily he’ll either make me stay at home and clean the house again or the moment I get home from school he’ll make me clean the house. AITA in this situation?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual said they’re NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another person said they all SUCK.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

And this reader spoke up.

This is weird, right?

The whole thing just sounds toxic to me!

Maybe some family therapy is in order…?

This kid’s dad needs a serious attitude adjustment!