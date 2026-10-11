They Negotiated an Equitable Spot-Rotation Agreement—Until Her Boyfriend Claimed It as His Personal Driveway

Imagine sharing an apartment with a roommate. You each have a car, but the apartment only has one reserved parking spot. How would you decide who gets to park there?

In this story, two roommates are in this situation, and they ended up reaching an agreement. Now, the roommate who gets to park in the parking spot is venting about her other roommate’s boyfriend parking in the reserved spot, which means she can’t park there.

She’s wondering if she’s overreacting or if she’s right to be upset about this.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITAH for being annoyed with my roommate’s boyfriend for taking my parking spot? I have a roommate who shares an apartment with me. We only have one parking spot and months ago we already worked out an agreement to where I get the parking spot because I have been at the apartment longer and my name is on the lease, so technically the spot is assigned to me anyway.

This would be annoying.

My roommate just started dating someone and recently, today is the third time, he has parked in my spot. The first time I didn’t say anything. The second time I mentioned it to my roommate and she said she would tell him. Today was the third time. I arrived home and his car was in my spot so I had to turn around and find a parking spot farther away in the complex.

Her roommate doesn’t seem to care about the agreement.

When I brought it up to her I was pretty annoyed and she told me I was overreacting and that technically the spot belongs to the apartment, not just me. She also told me because both of them arrived in the car it makes more sense for them to park there so both of them don’t have to walk, instead of just one person. We both agreed months ago I could have it since my name is on the lease and have been living here 3 months longer than her. I’m super annoyed right now and told her I didn’t appreciate not being able to park there. AITAH?

Does she have that agreement in writing? Her roommate doesn’t seem to want to follow that rule anymore.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person would call a tow truck.

Another person doesn’t agree with the roommate’s logic.

This person suggests confronting the roommate’s boyfriend.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who thinks her daughter should have planned a whole two-week vacation around her needs.

But this person thinks the agreement seems unfair.

I think whoever gets the parking spot should pay slightly more rent than the other person so that they’re paying for the parking spot. That would make it fair.

Confronting the boyfriend would probably be a good way to handle it. If he still parks there, she could call a tow truck, but I’m not sure if it’s worth it since it would definitely make her roommate upset.

Maybe they should move out when their lease is up.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about siblings who don’t think they should have to give up their own sports’ seasons to help with their younger siblings. Read Story →