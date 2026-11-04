A Coworker Works Overtime Constantly, And He Feels The Promotion Should Have Gone To Him Instead

Life isn’t always fair, and sometimes, it’s hard to know what’s fair and what’s not.

Imagine finding out that a relatively new hire to your company got a promotion that usually takes people years to get. Would you be happy for them or complain about it?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and he thinks the only reason his coworker got the promotion is that he works a lot of overtime. He doesn’t seem to think that’s fair.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for calling out a coworker for working outside of work hours to get ahead This new guy joined our company a year ago as a junior software engineer. However, he recently got promoted to senior software engineer, something that usually takes people 5 years to do in our company. Management is always praising him and telling all of us what a great worker he is. But I’ve noticed that this guy is logged into his work laptop almost until 8pm on weekdays and pretty much most weekends as well.

OP knows why the coworker is getting so much work done.

He’s been doing twice the amount of work most of our senior devs do every sprint and everyone thinks he’s a genius but it’s mostly because he’s giving the company a lot of free work outside of paid hours. There’s some well deserved people on my team who were passed over for this promotion because of him and I think this guy is just setting a bad precedent in our company. We were all having lunch to celebrate his position and once again some of the business analysts and management were fawning over him and I jokingly said well if I worked 80 hours a week maybe I could get a promotion too. A colleague pulled me over after and said that was rude and uncalled for. Was it?

He didn’t say anything that’s not true.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person wonders what OP hoped to gain with that comment.

Another person says to “stop whining.”

This person thinks the comment was rude.

This person thinks OP sounds jealous.

In a plot twist nobody saw coming, in an update to the post, OP explains that he’s “not jealous” because he has the same job title as the recently promoted coworker. He just didn’t like how much overtime the coworker is working and doesn’t think that should be expected from anyone else in order to get a promotion.

His comment certainly did come off as bitter and whiny, though.

Sometimes it’s better to keep your thoughts to yourself.

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