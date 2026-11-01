A Man Is at His Wit’s End Because His Sister-in-Law Is Freeloading in His Home—And Refuses to Spend a Single Dime

Talk about overstaying your welcome…

It can be hard to have a tough conversation with your partner about someone in their family, but sometimes it’s necessary.

Especially when that person happens to be seriously cramping your style.

Check out what this guy had to say about why he’s tired of dealing with his wife’s sister who is staying at their house.

Get started now!

AITA for confronting my wife about her sister staying with us for a month free of charge? “My sister in law is visiting us from Peru. This is the third time she has visited us. Last year, she quit her job in December because they would not giver her a full month off of work to come here for Christmas. She has not had a job since and is visiting us for another month here in August. When she visits, she goes on extravagant shopping expeditions spending who knows how much on clothes, makeup, electronics. Some of it she sells back in Peru but certainly not all of it.

He’s getting pretty tired of this…

I had a conversation with my wife because the issue is she has not once offered to get the bill when we eat out or offered to pitch in for groceries. She does help us clean and has cooked a couple times but I am still doing most of the cooking during the week. My wife said she will start using her spending money from now on to cover her when we eat out, but that’s not really the point. She just didn’t acknowledge that this is an issue. She also doesn’t drive so my wife is required to chauffer her on these big shopping expeditions.

He’s probably right about this…

Anyways, we have a camping trip planned for next weekend and I’m thinking of telling my wife I’m not going because I have hit my limit with what is going on. I know she will not pitch in for gas or groceries and I’ve had it.

I guess it runs in the family!

Also, it’s worth noting that we had a similar situation with her mom who stayed with us for 6 months and again not once offered to pick up a dinner bill or pitch in on big shopping trips. All while working like 60 hour weeks while staying with us. As I said, I did talk to my wife, but she is kind of avoidant of the topic or she does some mental gymnastics to justify the behavior. I was thinking maybe it was a cultural thing but I talked with one of my Mexican friends and he was also shocked by this behavior. AITA for saying I’m not going on this trip or doing any sort of outing with her sister, knowing we will be footing the bill?”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader weighed in.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person said he’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

And this individual had a different take.

Well, this is a bit much…

His wife’s sister seems to be pretty oblivious…

To everything.

This household has been turned upside down by their guest!