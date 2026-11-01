A Man Wanted to Stay Overnight in Another Town After a Wedding—So He Lost His Mind When His Girlfriend Demanded to Drive Back Home

Well, I guess this is what you get for assuming something, huh?

We all do it from time to time, but it’s usually not a good idea…

Because it can blow up in your face without warning!

In today’s story, a man talked about how a planned night with the girl he’s been dating in another town didn’t go as planned…

And now things are a bit awkward…

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for assuming my wedding date would stay the night? “I have been been seeing my girlfriend for a little over a year. When I was invited to a co-worker’s wedding, I initially didn’t have a plus one, but reached out and asked for one. They agreed, and I happily invited my GF in July. The wedding is 1.5 hours away by car, which isn’t far, but I got a hotel room for the night so that we could enjoy the night, have a few drinks, and drive back at a leisurely time in the morning.

He had it all planned out…

There’s also an organized hike happening the next day which I thought we could join if we were feeling up to it. The wedding is coming up this weekend (on Saturday) and my GF let me know that she wants to get back to the place we live by 9:00 AM for her weekly Sunday activity, and was actually thinking about just driving back the night of the wedding. I’m currently on night shift (6 PM-6 AM) and will be up until the morning of the wedding. I’ll basically be trying to flip back to day schedule on Sunday, but it’s really hard to do and I anticipate I’ll want to sleep in for a while on Sunday. When I let her know I was worried I would be too tired to get up she said that maybe we should just drive back that night since I’ll be awake. She also said she could drive us back in the morning while I “sleep.”

He’s not happy about this…

I am upset by the fact that she’s just telling me these plans now, 6 days before the wedding – I might not have booked a hotel room or even asked her to come if it was going to feel like she was squeezing this plan in. I asked my friends and they said she only really has an obligation to stay for the actual wedding, and everything after that are my assumptions. I feel like as my date, I am the one setting the schedule/agenda and there should be some consideration of the fact that I will be fully flipping the time that I am awake over the course of that 24 hours. For additional context, this weekly activity was planned after I invited her to the wedding and she has missed it already for other things this month (which is maybe why she doesn’t want to miss another). AITA for assuming she would stay the night?”

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

And this reader spoke up.

This is probably the kind of thing you should figure out in advance, right?

Uhhhh, yeah…

Definitely!

These two definitely aren’t on the same page…