A Manager Lashed Out at an Employee’s Work Method—So She Shut Him Down by Revealing Her Supervisor Taught Her the Exact System

Imagine working really hard to finish a project by a certain deadline. Meanwhile, your coworker is also trying to meet a deadline to finish his own project. Would you be willing to work overtime to help the coworker finish his project?

In this story, one man was in this situation, and he was willing to help out. All he asked was a small favor in return.

Apparently, the coworker thinks that was too much to ask because he complained to HR.

Ugh! Was it really that big a deal?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for asking a can of coke to help a co worker and doing overtime for helping? I (36M) work for an engineering company. We all have our own projects and deadlines. My co worker (43M) messed up his project and woudn’t finish in time. He asked me if i could help his project after the hours.

He wanted something in return.

So i told him i need some energy if he wants me to be productive and said i do it for a can of coke. I have been working hard to get everything ready for the deadlines of 30 september. Last day we can submit projects that still will be build on the 2022 budget. I haven’t been on vacation so i’m quite tired of work. Meanwhile he already had used all his holidays and a few days unpaid holidays. The next day i got a date to talk with HR on coming monday. Apparantly the co worker complained. AITA for asking that?

A can of soda is not much to ask in exchange for helping out a coworker trying to finish his work by a tight deadline. A nice coworker would’ve added a candy bar or a bag of chips with it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person wonders if it was a misundertanding.

Another person doesn’t think his request was unreasonable.

Here’s a suggestion not to help the coworker.

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This person think’s the coworker’s reaction is bizarre.

It is pretty bizarre to complain about someone asking for a can of Coke. I can’t think of something much easier or inexpensive to ask for. I’m assuming there’s a vending machine or convenience store nearby where he could quickly grab a can of Coke. It’s no big deal!

The coworker is being completely unreasonable.

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