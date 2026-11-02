A Mom Accused Her Son of Being “Selfish” for Refusing to Do Her Boyfriend’s Kid’s Homework—While the Boyfriend Rests Up from a Business Trip

Helping out at home shouldn’t mean putting your own work aside so someone else can avoid theirs.

One university student is having that problem with his mom and her boyfriend while preparing for his final exams.

He already feels like he does extra chores while the boyfriend plays video games, so being asked to help the man’s son with homework didn’t go over well.

His mom said her boyfriend needed rest after a work trip, but when he checked, the man was on the couch gaming.

So he refused and said the boy’s dad could help instead, but now his mom is calling him selfish and her boyfriend says he thinks he’s too good to help.

Keep reading to hear the full story.

AITA for refusing to help my moms boyfriends son with his homework? I (21M) am a uni student in my final year. I live with my mom (53F). Two years ago, her boyfriend (45M) and his son (12M) moved in. They aren’t married yet. Anyway, the boyfriend is lowkey a leech. He does work, sure, but the second he’s home, he’s on the couch playing video games. Like, hours.

At this point, he was already stressed over his own homework.

My mom and I get into fights about it all the time because I’m the one who ends up picking up the slack. She asks me to help with food, dishes, and cleaning. Meanwhile, he’s on the Xbox twiddling his grown-*** thumbs. I’m finishing up university, and I have finals coming up. I was in my room studying, already crashing out, because HELLO, I need this degree. My mom comes in and asks if I can help the 12-year-old with his homework.

When he walked out, the dad was playing video games.

I asked if his dad can’t do it, and she said he was away on a work trip (which he was, for a few days), and he just came back, so he needs rest. I literally walked out, and the guy was sitting on the couch with a headset on. I said he’s literally doing *******, he can help his own child, which might have been overly petty, but I was mad. I said I have my own work to do, and his actual parent is literally in the same room. She got upset and said I’m being selfish and that family helps family.

Now, he can’t help but be upset.

But he’s not my family. He’s her boyfriend’s kid. And the boyfriend is a grown man who can pause his game for an hour to help HIS OWN son. I’m not the parent here, and I’m trying not to fail my degree. Now my mom is giving me the silent treatment, and the boyfriend made some passive comment about how I think I’m too good to help. I don’t think I’m too good. I just think I’m not the ******* dad. But the way they’ve been acting makes me think I’m going crazy, and I wanted unbiased opinions on this. I lowkey also just needed to rant. AITA?

Wow! It’s crazy that his own mother thinks this is okay.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit would handle it.

This person thinks both the mom and her boyfriend are wrong.

For this person, it’s the not speaking thing that’s really annoying.

That’s good advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

According to this comment, the situation isn’t going to change.

If he has time to play video games, he has time to help his own son.

Yes, coming home from a work trip can be tiring, but that doesn’t mean the student’s finals should come second to his gaming.

And his mom needs to stop calling him selfish for wanting time to study while giving her boyfriend a pass.

He needs to focus on himself and figure out how to get out of this situation as quickly as possible. What a nightmare.

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