A Woman Expected Her Friends to Subsidize Her and Her Daughter on Vacation—And Threw a Tantrum When the Free Ride Ended

As you already know, some people are REALLY entitled.

But once in a while, we need be reminded of that in the form of a story!

And it’s always a treat…when it doesn’t happen to you!

Check out what this woman had to say about how a vacation with friends turned out to be kind of a bummer because someone was dragging them down.

AITA for a comment about having to pay for somebody else’s child on holiday? “I recently went on a group 2 week holiday to the Canary Islands. The group consisted of me (F30s) my mum and aunt (60s), my mum’s friend (F50s) and her teenage daughter (14). When booking the holiday my mum’s friend mentioned she was short of money (as she had to pay for her daughter as well not just her) but desperate to get away after a hard year.

Well, that was nice…

My mum covered her share of the holiday (flights, accommodation) because she felt for her friend, with the friend agreeing to pay her back afterwards by a certain date. The holiday started well and normal. During the first week me, my mum, and aunt would sleep in till around 10 am, sometimes 11, but by midday we would be around the pool, getting brunch from the snack bar and planning our afternoon. Sometimes we went to the beach, the strip, etc. However my mum’s friend and her daughter would not leave their room until around 3 pm earliest every day, and didn’t come out with us. No big deal, it was their holiday as well and maybe they just wanted to chill inside. However, in the evening, the 5 of us would all meet up to go out to eat at local restaurants. The first night was a Chinese meal, we split the bill 4 ways. We did the same when we paid at the restaurants on 3rd, 4th 5th night.

Oh, boy…

On the 6th night, after a few drinks and an Indian meal, when the waiter brought the bill, my aunt piped up about how it was split. She suggested that we split it 4 ways between the adults, and then my mum’s friend paid for her daughter’s meal separately. Well this went down like a lead balloon. My mum’s friend was clearly irritated by that comment, saying that we was all aware she was short of money, and if you go out to eat in a group, and there’s one non earner, everybody else should chip in to cover their food, it’s etiquette.

This trip took a turn for the worse.

My aunt replied saying if she took her child on holiday with other audits, she would pay for her child herself. My mum’s friend ended up paying for her and her child’s meal that night, but the atmosphere was terrible for the rest of the holiday. They never came out to eat with us again, instead choosing to go to the local supermarket to buy food, and barely left their hotel at all for the rest of the holiday. We are feeling bad because we never intended for the holiday to end like this and my mum didn’t want to lose a friendship. Was it rude of my aunt and bad etiquette to bring it up. Should we have just not said anything and continued to split the bill 4 ways for the rest of the holiday to not make things awkward?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

And another individual weighed in.

This is ridiculous!

Why did she even bother going…?

Some people, I tell ya…

This woman and her daughter should not have gone on this vacation!