A Woman Warned Her Friend Against Matching Costumes with a Married Coworker—Only to Be Blamed When His Wife Finally Demanded Boundaries

It’s frustrating when someone ignores your advice and then blames you when things go wrong.

That’s where one woman found herself after warning two coworkers about their plans for the office Halloween party.

The two are close friends and wanted to dress as characters from the same TV show, but she worried that his wife might see it as a couples costume.

They both brushed off her concerns and went ahead with it anyway. Unfortunately, though, his wife was upset and asked him to put some boundaries in place with his friend.

Now, the friend is blaming the woman who warned them, saying she should’ve done more to stop them from wearing the costumes.

Read on to see who you think is really to blame for this entire situation.

AITA for not stopping my friend from doing her “dynamic duo” work Halloween costume? My office is closed next week, so we did our office Halloween party Tuesday, which is so dumb, but whatever. Anyway, my coworkers Lucy and John are super close, and people use the corny “work wife” and “work husband” terms for them. They do not use those terms, just our other coworkers. John is married; Lucy is not. We were all talking about what we should dress up as (me: a cat! WOW, so exciting). Lucy has thick, long, blond hair, so she said she should be Mel King from The Pitt. Easy costume, TBH, and people would love it.

John’s suggestion really sent everyone into an uproar.

John said he should be Langdon. I was like… John’s wife is coming to this. I would not do that. I told them that it’s funny to us because we know there’s nothing weird happening between them. But it might be a little weird to John’s wife. They both said it was perfect and ran with it, though, so okay. John’s wife came, and she was OBVIOUSLY not having it. I know that the people on the show are like, “No! Men and women can just be friends!” but there’s a reason they have to keep saying that, hahaha. If you don’t know the show, Langdon and Mel have a unique relationship (and he’s married). But let’s just say their tag on AO3 (fanfiction website) is plentiful.

After the party, John’s wife made him set some boundaries.

OK, back to John’s wife. She was not having it, and she was short and clipped with us, which she usually isn’t. She didn’t want to talk to Lucy at all, and I definitely saw her rolling her eyes when Lucy talked. I was like, yup, mmhm. Exactly what I thought could happen. One person’s “dynamic duo” is another person’s Mulder and Scully. Welllll, yesterday John came to work and told Lucy that his wife was ****** at him for doing “a couples costume” with another woman, the choice they made was inappropriate, and she’s now bothered by their relationship at work.

Now, she’s upset no one tried to warn her, even though they did.

She asked him to back off and put up more boundaries, which he obviously agreed to. Lucy is really upset about it and wants to apologize to John’s wife. But then she turned it around on me and told me that I didn’t STOP THEM from doing it, and I should have. I said that I warned her, but I can’t make her do ****. She said I should have tried harder or I should have been “more specific” about why it wouldn’t go over well, because to her, it was just a “TV dynamic duo” costume. I told her I tried. AITA?

Eek! What did they think would happen?

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about all this drama.

This is probably true.

According to this comment, they were both in the wrong.

This reader thinks Lucy is projecting.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Great point.

John should’ve known better than to go along with this.

Even if Lucy wanted to do a matching costume, he’s the one who’s married, and he should’ve thought about how his wife would feel.

And now that she’s upset, Lucy has no business blaming the person who warned them. They both heard her concerns and decided to ignore them.

Moving forward, Lucy and John both need to stick to some boundaries.

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