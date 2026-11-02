A Woman Was Expected to Bring Her Own Expensive Art Supplies to a Kid’s Birthday Party—and Was Called “Uptight” for Refusing to Subsidize the Event

It takes a village to raise a child, but nobody mentioned the village was also supposed to cover the craft supplies.

One woman’s friend was planning a birthday party for her daughter and had picked up mini plant pots for the kids to paint.

All she still needed was for the woman to bring her own paints and brushes.

But the catch was the woman’s supplies were expensive and nowhere near kid-friendly, so she said no.

So instead of understanding, her friend jumped right on the guilt trips, accusing her of being uptight.

Things only got more dramatic from there.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not helping her out? I have a friend who’s planning her daughter’s birthday party. I’ve noticed her daughter has two birthdays a year, sometimes three.

So soon her friend messaged her — and she was quick to make demands.

She randomly messaged me and told me that she bought mini plant pots to paint at the birthday party, which I thought was so cute. She said, “Yeah, all I need to do now is for me to bring my paint brushes and paint supplies.”

But she had a problem with this proposition, so she let her friend know.

My supplies are expensive and not really “children’s paint.” I told her I wouldn’t be able to supply the paint for her child’s party, and she told me she’s already in a tight spot from buying her birthday supplies.

Her friend wasn’t the only person struggling.

I told her I’m in a tight spot too, between Christmas and not working two weeks during December, on top of missing work because of a complicated pregnancy. She told me I’m not really being a village, that it’s a child’s party, and not to be so uptight about it. AITAH?

Her friend has a lot going on, but so does she.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user calls it what it is: poor planning.

Entitled people like this are the worst.

Not all paints are expensive.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

Professional paint really isn’t suited for kids anyway.

Money was tight for both of these women, but only one of them tried to pass the bill along.

She was upfront about her objections from the very start: expensive adult supplies, a stretched holiday budget, lost work hours, and a complicated pregnancy.

A reasonable friend would have said thanks anyway and picked up a few dollars’ worth of washable paint.

The woman doesn’t owe anyone her time — or her art kit.

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