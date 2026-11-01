Commander Refuses To Let Soldier Go To His Sister’s Wedding, But He Didn’t Know The Soldier Had Connections

When you’re in the military, you can’t just leave. You would need to be granted leave in order to take time away.

In this story, we hear about a solider should’ve been granted leave to attend his sister’s wedding, but the commander refused to let him go.

Thankfully, the soldier knew just who to talk to in order to get the commander to change his mind.

Keep reading for all the details.

Refuse to let my dad go to his sister’s wedding? I hope you like tough questions. This is a story from my dad during the era of mandatory service in the Belgian army. During his time in the army, my dad’s sister got married. The army was required to allow soldiers to go on leave for these kinds of events (except I assume during emergencies). However, his commander apparently did not seem to care much for rules like that.

But the commander messed with the wrong guy.

During a military exercise, the commander expected my dad to be present and did not allow him to leave for his sister’s wedding. My dad was pretty annoyed and so told my grandpa, who at the time was a politician. My grandpa was known to be a bit of a bulldog in politics in the way that he did not back down. The reason this fact is relevant is because of my grandpa’s status as a politician he had contacts. Grandpa said he’d handle it.

Dad won.

Long story short, the commander suddenly received a politely worded letter on his desk from the Minister of Defense asking for the reason for the refusal. According to my dad, the commander furiously called him into his office and stammered something along the lines of “I will let you go to the wedding. I don’t know how you pulled this off, but it will have consequences”. My dad played dumb for the rest of his time in the army. His commander never did punish him, nor did he bother him again. The commander never ended up knowing how that letter ended up on his desk.

Commanders like that sound awful. OP’s dad shouldn’t have needed a letter. It sounds like he was supposed to be granted leave, but the commander was refusing to grant it anyway.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

It would’ve been dumb for the commander to retaliate.

Obviously, the commander eventually came to his senses.

This is probably what happened.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

Or someone may have given the commander good advice.

What really bothers me is that the commander should’ve approved the soldier’s request for leave as soon as he asked. It shouldn’t have been complicated. He shouldn’t threaten to make him pay just because he wants to attend his sister’s wedding.

You never know who has connections!

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