Crocheting Helps Her Cope With Postpartum Anxiety and Depression. Her Husband Criticizes Her for Taking Time Away From Housework

Taking a break doesn’t mean you’ve spent the whole day doing nothing.

But for one wife, that’s exactly what her husband thinks when he comes home and sees her crocheting.

She spends her days caring for their toddler and keeping up with the house, so when nap time comes around, she sometimes takes half an hour for herself.

And since crocheting helped her through postpartum anxiety and depression, her therapist encouraged her to keep it up.

Unfortunately, though, her husband focuses on whatever chores aren’t finished and criticizes her for sitting down, leaving her wondering if she’s wrong for taking a little time to herself.

Read on to see how you think she should handle this situation.

AITA for crocheting during my 1.5 year old’s nap time or down time and making it my me-time? Husband doesn’t approve! I’m a SAHM for the most part and work once a week. When the baby is down for a nap, I take that time to get things done or set aside half an hour to crochet some days. At 6 months postpartum, I was diagnosed with postpartum anxiety and depression, and crochet helped me regulate. It’s one tool that keeps me grounded, and I feel like I enter that flow state. My therapist said to continue it for my well-being. It’s been an active form of self-care, and it’s helped me get out of that hard phase ever since. I try to make it part of my routine when possible.

Her husband obviously doesn’t like when she sits down to crochet.

I make it a point to have some downtime or me-time, coz throughout the day or night, I’m needed. My husband has a secret (not a secret anymore) problem with me crocheting or having a yarn hobby like crocheting or learning knitting. When he gets back from work, if he sees me just crocheting or sitting down for like 10 mins, he gets upset later and asks me things like, “Why is the laundry still running? Why haven’t you finished cleaning up that or this? Stop sitting with your crochet full-time!”

As soon as he sees her, he starts making comments.

He starts to criticize me and point out tiny things. Mind you, my whole morning is spent cleaning or cooking and taking care of what needs to be done. I’m like, I was on my feet all day. I will get to it in a bit. He assumes I sit with my crochet hook and yarn all day just because he walks in on me doing that. Just coz he saw me resting my legs a bit when he gets back from work. I’d rather make something productive than scroll on my phone and have my baby see me on my phone the whole time! When my husband is at home one day of the week coz I work, I don’t pinpoint the stuff that’s not in order in our house, coz I know how hard it is. I know he tried his best.

Now, she’s started doing things behind his back.

The problem is, my husband doesn’t have a hobby, and I keep telling him to get one, go work out, or play something, but he drinks or smokes occasionally, if that’s a hobby, and keeps raining on my parade. I never felt like making him anything coz he doesn’t respect my craft enough. He says he’d rather buy stuff. I have even started to buy things for my hobby with my own money, without asking him, coz he doesn’t get it. I only make things for people who appreciate it. He wants to take away something that’s bringing me joy. AITA?

Oh no! This doesn’t look good for their marriage.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have any advice for her.

As a mom, this woman gets it.

This woman feels sorry for how she is treated.

Here’s someone who thinks she needs to get out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

Yes, but with a husband like him, it may not be wise.

Her husband is something else!

She spends the day taking care of their child and the house, but apparently sitting down for a few minutes means she hasn’t done enough.

What makes it worse is that this hobby has actually helped her feel better, and he’s making her feel guilty for enjoying it.

Instead of criticizing her over unfinished chores, he needs to pitch in and let her have a break without turning it into a problem. And if he can’t do that, then it’s time she make some other choices.

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