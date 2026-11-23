Dad Tries To Encourage His Daughter To Exercise And Eat Right, But She Finds His Comments Hurtful And Triggering

Sometimes parents try to help their children and have no idea that what they’re saying or doing is actually making the situation worse.

That’s what’s going on in this story.

A teenage girl feels bad because she finds her dad’s comments so triggering that she can’t even stand to be around him or eat when they’re in the same room. She knows he only wants to help her, but she doesn’t seem to know how to communicate with him that his comments are having the opposite effect.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for ruining my dads weekend visit My dad lives in another city and comes to stay with us every so often for a visit. This is fine but usually very stressful for me. This is because my dad and I have a complicated history, he’s always been a bit bodyshammy, and I’ve always had somewhat fragile mental health. The two aren’t a good mix. Especially because I can be an emotional eater and his comments tend to be a trigger.

OP finds her dad’s attempts to be “helpful” rather patronizing.

Over the last few years I became unwell and rapidly gained weight. At the same time he happened to start being obsessive about lifestyle and healthy eating, to the point he is almost pathological about it. And the “helpful” unsolicited advice started, plus patronising attempts to make me go on walks with him. I’ve tolerated it because he means well but it is deeply insulting because a lot of his advice comes from absolutely false assumptions about my lifestyle.

She does try to be as healthy as possible.

I am really conscious about what I eat most of the time, I know what a healthy diet look like it and stick to it as close as possible, with some exceptions; because of my mental health history I am careful not to do anything that could slide into an eating disorder, this includes calorie counting and exercising “to loose weight”. I exercise to do other things like walk the dog or because I need fresh air. I’ve slowly been loosing the weight I gained being sick, but the fact that I’m still overweight means he still does it. Even when I told him it is hurtful.

Her dad seems to be unintentionally stressing her out.

Anyway he is visiting this weekend and is incredibly insistent on going for walks and is incredibly vocal about the health content of certain foods. And It majorly triggered me. I refused to eat lunch because I felt so physically sick I thought a migraine was coming on and then demanded to be taken home and hid in my room. Now I’m sure it’s not a migraine because I just don’t want to eat in front of him anymore.

She feels bad.

I feel like a jerk because I feel like a pulled this huge tantrum. He came here especially to see me and I know his heart is in a good place. I also wonder if I’m over sensitive. The problem is I can’t help feeling so much pressure now to just not eat and based on past conversations where I try to tell him to stop it will backfire.

She can’t seem to communicate to her dad how she feels.

Last time he said he was “so hurt that I was hurt by it because he was just worried about me.” And not listen when I tell him his “advice” is not only redundant because I know it already but all it does is trigger my mental health because it feels like shaming and harassment. I feel like I’m being a big baby about it because I’m so upset I can’t even be. In the same room as him right now and I know he is hurt and doesn’t know why because he is so unable to see how damaging his behavior is. He thinks he is helping me. So AITA for reacting effectively ruining his visit by refusing to eat and wanting to go home but not explaining why?

He clearly doesn’t understand, and I’m not sure that she’s clearly communicating with him in an attempt to get him to understand. Instead, she’s running away. I feel like she needs to see a therapist to learn to deal with and process her issues with food, body image and her dad and to find ways to communicate effectively with her dad.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person offers some advice.

Another person shares what they would do.

This is a good point.

Another person encourages her to keep doing what she’s doing.

It’s too bad her dad is being so pushy. He’s trying to help, but he’s pushing her away and stressing her out. Sometimes, the best way to help is to stop trying to help and to just listen.