e’s Swamped Fixing Up a House for Him and His Girlfriend to Move Into. He Wants to Skip a Concert With Her, but He Knows She’ll Be Upset

Planning something fun like a concert is always exciting, but when it comes to actually attending, it can sometimes be very inconvenient.

What would you do if you had planned to go to your girlfriend’s favorite band in concert, but now that the date is approaching, you find that you are overwhelmingly busy with other commitments?

That is what the guy in this story is experiencing, so he wants to ditch the concert and focus on other obligations even though he knows it will upset his girlfriend.

While he is busy with legitimate things, he should only cancel if it won’t impact his girlfriend going. Read through the full story and see what you think.

AITA for ditching on my girlfriend’s concert because I’m tired? We’d been together for 3 years and finally decided to take the next big step: buying a house together.

Fixer uppers are great, until you have to do the fixing.

We both work government-adjacent jobs. She wanted something move-in ready and I wanted something we could afford. Fortunately, I sold her the idea of a fixer-upper. Unfortunately, I drastically underestimated how much fixing it needed.

A concert is a great way to have fun and take your mind off of the home improvement work.

After 9 months of home ownership, we’re still working on it with a lot to go yet. And we’ve been living out of a cramped studio apartment together for almost 2 years. Six months ago, she found out her favorite band is playing in a big city 5 hours away. At the time, I thought it would be a great trip for us and I would love to see them with her.

He has a lot of work on his plate.

However, as the last 6 months have been panning out-I am dreading going to the concert and the thought of going is bringing me extreme anxiety. Our house is nowhere near move-in ready despite me spending most weekends and weeknights on it. Although the summer’s almost over, I’ve barely done any of the things I normally do.

Home ownership takes a lot of time and effort.

I’ve barely gone mountain biking or swimming. I’ve barely seen my family (also 5 hours away). I’ve skipped so many camping trips and events that make me happy. We’re in the northern US and absolutely need to be in our house by snowfall. Amidst all this, my girlfriend had been wanting a pet for years.

They really were not ready for a pet.

Two months ago, a kitten was abandoned at her workplace. She took it home to our studio apartment and notified the humane society. After a week without claim, we made the hasty decision to keep the kitten because we thought our house would soon be ready. We love the kitten, but she’s been cramping an already stuffed studio apartment and now has a major health problem.

That is a lot of traveling during an already busy time.

Last week we had to take 2 unexpected trips to cities 5 hours away for her health care. The kitten needs constant attention and must be kenneled. I’m able to work from home to watch her, but it’s making me stir crazy and also paranoid my bosses think I’m not doing enough.

They have a lot of obligations stacking up.

Four weeks ago, I found out my brother is proposing to his girlfriend of 7 years and invited us to their engagement party 4 hours away. My girlfriend doesn’t want to go-citing our kitten, and I agree. (AITA for not going to the engagement party?)

How will he make this work?

And that brings us to the concert this week on Wednesday. I have no more vacation time-spending out of my meager 2 weeks to do major house work since I have to use it to hit a deadline for our bathroom contractor. Our trip would require me working on Tuesday, driving to the hotel that night with our injured kitten, working Wednesday in the hotel, seeing the concert, staying in the hotel, then figuring out how the heck I’m going to work Thursday before driving home.

Can’t she go on her own? Or with a friend?

I’m just so burnt out. I love my girlfriend, but just don’t have it in me for the coming week. I know she’s been looking forward to this and gets very emotional about bad news, but stressing about driving, work, and the kitten all while our house timeline is ticking is the last thing my mental health needs right now. AITA for ditching on the concert?

If him missing the concert means that she has to miss it as well for some reason, he should suck it up and go. If she can still go without him, than that seems like the ideal option.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have anything to recommend.

This commenter makes a good point.

Here is someone who says he should have budgeted his time better.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

This commenter says that he didn’t manage his time well.

He put himself in this position, so he needs to suck it up.

If his girlfriend can’t go on her own, he needs to go with her. Otherwise, he can stay home and she can go have fun.

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