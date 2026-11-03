He Hosted a Halloween Party and Put on a Scary Movie. A Guest Showed Up With His Young Daughter and Demanded Something Kid-Friendly. He Refused to Turn It Off

Some party guests bring snacks, and some bring unreasonable expectations.

A man threw a Halloween party for his friends and put on a famous horror movie because it fit the theme and a few people were already into it.

One friend turned up late with his daughter, since her original plans had fallen through.

The host didn’t mind having her there. But when she got frightened and her dad asked him to switch to something more kid-friendly, he said no and offered them a quieter room or a ride home instead.

Now another guest has told him he should have given in, and he’s wondering whether he ruined the mood or protected it.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to change the tv at my Halloween party? It’s the day before Halloween. Since my friends are usually busy taking their kids out trick-or-treating, we decided to host the party today. It consists of friends around my age.

But soon things started to go off the rails.

It is all good until a friend of mine showed up with his 8-year-old daughter. He apologized and clarified that it was a last-minute resort, as his daughter’s friend, who she was going to hang out and carve pumpkins with, turned out to start getting a fever.

So the host was willing to acquiescence, against his better judgement.

My friend wanted to bring his daughter, and I was perfectly fine with that. That was until about 20 minutes after arriving, when my friend started complaining about the movie that was on the TV.

I had chosen the original 1978 Halloween, as it’s a classic and sets the atmosphere, and a few friends were actively watching it.

Soon the daughter started getting frightened.

But then his daughter started getting scared because of the creepiness of the movie. My friend was getting stressed out and asking to change the movie, as it was too inappropriate for his daughter.

The host rightfully pushed back on this.

I told him no, as it was my apartment and my TV, and a few guests were having a fun time watching the movie. I told him that if his daughter was getting scared, she could just walk out of the living room, or they could go home. He decided to just hang out with her in another room.

Soon another friend chimed in.

Later on in the party, a friend of mine said it wasn’t nice how I’m forcing a guest to do something just because I refuse to change the movie to something more family-friendly like Hocus Pocus or Nanny McPhee. But I feel like it’s not my responsibility to change the channel, as it’s not my kid, and it is my apartment and party. AITAH for keeping the movie on?

Either vibe with the rest of the party or get out.

What did Reddit think?

Halloween isn’t always the most kid-friendly holiday.

Grown-up parties aren’t friend parties.

This wasn’t exactly a parenting win.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

There is plenty of age-appropriate Halloween content, but this party wasn’t the place for it.

The host made one reasonable decision and got scolded for it.

He threw an adult Halloween party, picked a horror classic to match the theme, and welcomed a friend’s daughter without complaint, even when it wasn’t his first choice.

That’s already more flexibility than most hosts would offer.

The dad, on the other hand, brought a child to a scary-movie night and expected the whole room to adjust. Being stressed about a last-minute scramble is fair, but asking guests who are enjoying a film to switch to something else just isn’t.

Parents need to be willing to be flexible too.

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