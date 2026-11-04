He Planned To Pay For His Niece’s College, But He Changed His Mind After Hearing What She Said About Him

Imagine being divorced and childless. If you had a niece, would you be willing to pay for her college education since you had no children of your own?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he voluntarily decides to fund his niece’s college education. He feels good about doing this until one day when he overhears her talking about him.

Now, he doesn’t want to give her any money for college.

His sister (the girl’s mom) and his own mom are trying to get him to change his mind.

Is he being too harsh, or is he making the right decision? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA? For cutting my niece off college fund because of what she said about me. I (M35) have 2 sisters that I’m close with. I also have a niece (Leah). Leah’s 16 and after my ex wife decided to split up and divorce due to inferitility problems that lasted for 5 years. I started a college fund for Leah to help her go to her chosen college. That was in 2019 Now I visit my mother’s home (where my sister and Leah are living) every week to spend the weekend together.

He overheard a conversation that upset him for multiple reasons.

This past weekend I was asleep upstairs while my mother, my sister and Leah were in the kitchen. I came downstairs to grab a glass of water and heard my sister talking about my ex wife expecting a baby with her new husband. This struck a nerve and I kind of froze from shock. I then heard Leah react to the news repeatedly saying “I told you so I told you so” then explained she’s always thought that I was the one with a problem for not being able to have a baby with my ex, but that I was too “afraid” to admit due to fragile masculinity.

It gets worse.

I could not believe what she said but what made it worse is her following statement about how my ex was smart to get a divorce before it was too late. I went upstairs and into the room and shut the door and stayed there for hours. Mom and sister saw me about to leave and insisted to know what the problem was. I didn’t want to argue but I told them that I heard what Leah said about me.

They tried to make excuses.

Leah stopped eating and got quiet. My sister tried to play dumb but I told her I heard their entire conversation about my ex wife and her pregnancy news. My sister tried to backpaddle saying Leah is just a kid who doesn’t know much about this stuff and was just “spouting nonesense”. I told them I don’t wanna talk about it and they refused to let me leave but I left eventually.

He has made a decision.

I later sent my sister a text telling her about how hurt and devastated I was because of what Leah said, and told her I will no longer be responsible for funding her education. My sister kept trying to call then texted saying Leah didn’t mean what she said and offered to make her apologize. But I didn’t feel comfortable being in the same room with someone who, blamed me for something that was out of my control and, something that literally turned my life upside down. My mother tried to get me to come over so we could talk saying Leah doesn’t deseve me turning my back on her like that.

I don’t blame him for being upset about what Leah said. She is only a teenager though who doesn’t really know what she’s talking about. Is he being too harsh?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think the niece came up with this theory on her own.

Another person asks a good question and offers a great suggestion.

This person thinks he’s making the right decision.

But this person thinks his niece is probably right.

It honestly doesn’t matter if his niece is right or not. They were gossiping about him and painting him in an unfavorable light, which really touched a nerve when he heard what they had to say. It’s his money. He doesn’t have to give it away, especially when he feels disrespected.

Nobody likes to be gossiped about.

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