He Planned To Ride With His Family To A Concert, But Something Else Came Up, So He Wanted To Drive Separately, But For Some Reason His Family Is Freaking Out About It

Going to a concert with family can be a lot of fun, and in many cases, the fun begins long before the first song is played.

What would you do if you had a concert you were going to go to with your family, but then something came up, so you wanted to drive separately since you had to leave in the opposite direction as everyone else?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and while he thought it would be no big deal, his family is really freaking out about it, so he wonders if he is in the wrong.

It is really hard to see why his family is making a big deal out of this. Read through the full story and see what you think.

AITAH for wanting to drive myself to a concert and not ride with my fam because we need to go in completely different ways when we leave? So, my 2 stepsisters and I all have birthdays in the same month, so my stepmother decided to get concert tickets for us all to go to see a show together.

This sounds like a great time.

Great, love the idea. We have gone to many concerts and always have a blast. Now, this was planned a few months ago when the tickets dropped, so future plans and commitments weren’t on the books yet. Now, having said that, my stepbrother, SIL, and I do a big yearly tailgate party with our friends for football season, and it dropped that the tailgate is the day after the concert.

All this is easy enough.

Now the tailgate is an all day affair with driving and setting up ect. It requires me to be at my bros at like 3am, so the most logical thing to do is stay over night. No big deal, talked to him and SIL, they said no problem, you have a key just come after the concert and crash in the guest room. Cool, everything is good going to be a long few days for me, but I will cope lol. I sent a message to the family group chat saying, “hey just a slight change in plans the tailgate is on Saturday, so I’m going to drive myself to the concert and meet you there, that way I can go to bro/SIL house after.”

Why are they making a big deal out of this?

No big thing, I didn’t think anything of it. Man, was I wrong. I start blowing up not just in the chat, but independent texts as well about how we are driving together we always drive together ect. Now I understand tradition, but its one show and the only part I’m skipping is the car ride there and home, not a big deal. Now, for those wondering, the venue is about 30-40 mins from where we live, and my brother is another 30mins past it, so I’m trying to save myself and everyone else a long unnecessary amount of driving (have you seen these gas prices yikes).

Do they not understand this?

My plan was simple. Meet at the venue and have a enjoyable experience, then leave and I will go on to my brother’s and the girls can all go home. Nobody has to go out of there way. The only one doing any extra driving would be me, but to hear them telling it I’m trying to ruin the whole thing when literally the only thing changing is I will not be in the car with them.

Are they explaining why this is so important to them?

Now, every possible solution has been suggested other than my plan, which is the only one that makes logical sense to me. Drive with us, then just go to my brother’s in the morning. No that means I have to get up at like 1am shower and drive a hour to his house.

Some of these ideas are just crazy.

Drive with us then go over after. No that means a hour and a half in the car for no good reason. Drive to brother’s house before concert, park there, and we will get you from there and bring you back. No, now we are all driving over a hour and mom is driving almost one full hour to come pick me up and bring me 30min back to the venue, then another 30min to drop me back off and a hour back home.

This is going to be a long night no matter what. Why make it longer?

All this while factoring in that the concert doesn’t start till like 7 with warm ups and the like, plus its a big outdoor venue, so parking and traffic leaving is a nightmare. Realistically, we are not getting out of there till after 11pm, so going on my own I’m looking at getting to bros about midnightish. Just enough time to crash out and power nap for a couple of hours before getting up to get tailgate ready. AITAH?

The only way he could be in the wrong here is if his family had some type of reasoning for why this mattered so much to them, but it is hard to imagine what that might be.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have anything to say about the situation.

Honestly, this might be it.

Why would his family even care?

Here is a great way to handle it.

He doesn’t have to justify his decision to his family.

This commenter says his family is being ridiculous. I agree.

He needs to put his foot down and tell them that this is what he is doing, like it or not.