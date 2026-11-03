Helpful Sister Offered To Deep Clean Her Sibling’s Apartment For Free, But Asking For Gas Money Sparked Accusations Of Selfishness And A Family Argument

Helping family stops feeling generous when a small agreement is treated like an unreasonable demand.

This woman offered to drive three hours and deep-clean her sister’s apartment for only a little gas money.

Instead of honoring the deal, her sister argued that their father’s birthday gift should cover the trip.

See why one dismissive phone call made the entire offer go *poof*.

AITA for taking back my offer to help my sister So my sister (27 F) has been going through a rough time the last few years due to mental health. She recently went back to school once a week after a 2 and a half year break. Our father gives her quite a bit of money and pays her expensive rent in a big city. Lately, she’s been stressed over the state of her apartment and said she could not afford a cleaner. I offered to do a deep clean of the apartment for free in exchange for a little gas money, as I live in a small town over an hour and a half away. She agreed.

Here’s where the problem started.

My birthday was a few days ago, and our dad came to see me. He filled my car with gas as a gift, which was very kind. However, my sister called today and asked if I was still coming to clean. I said yes and asked if she was still okay with giving me $30 or so for gas. It will cost me more than that, and I am in no way wealthy, as I am paying off student loans, and my husband is off work after a massive injury. She scoffed at me on the phone because I was asking for money after getting a free tank of gas. She said that the money she had and the money in my tank is our dads’ either way, so it shouldn’t even matter. I hung up and said I was no longer coming…I don’t know if I overreacted. My dad is saying I need to be the bigger person and do the cleaning.

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but that sister sounds pretty spoiled.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think she should do.

This reader thinks she should clean her own place.

According to this comment, she’s already the bigger person.

For this reader, the sister should return the favor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

Here’s someone who breaks it down.

This woman withdrew her offer after her sister mocked her for requesting the small amount of gas money they had already agreed upon.

Her father wanted her to be the bigger person, but her sister could have kept the free cleaning by simply respecting their deal.

The labor cost nothing, yet thirty dollars somehow exceeded the gratitude budget.