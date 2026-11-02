Her Mom All but Abandoned Her and Her Siblings to Be With a Guy. When She Called Her Out, Her Mom Kicked Her Out and She Won’t Speak to Her Now

Parents should always put their children first, but sadly, they often do not.

That is the case in this story, where her mother all but abandoned her and her siblings to spend time with a guy. When she tried to bring that guy over, the daughter yelled at her and said how terrible a mother she really was.

Mom didn’t like that and kicked her out of the house. She now won’t speak to her mother at all and doesn’t plan to ever again.

This is a terrible situation, but the daughter’s actions are completely understandable. Read through the full story to see if you agree.

AITA for telling my mom was a sorry excuse for a mother after she kicked me out over a man? My mom (43F) and I (17F) have never had the best relationship, but this situation made it much worse.

Wow, this is horrible.

About 3 years ago, my mom reconnected with a man she called a friend. At the time, our living situation was terrible, with doors falling off the hinges and six kids in the house. A few weeks after reconnecting with him, she practically moved in with him and eventually stopped coming home. My two older brothers were rarely home, so at 14, I was left taking care of my three younger siblings.

It is easy to understand why she doesn’t like him, even if it was her mother who was the bad parent.

Eventually, my younger siblings were taken away and now live with their dad. They’re all in therapy and doing much better. My oldest brother has also moved out. Because of everything that happened, I’ve never liked this man, and my mom knows exactly why. Recently, she had him come over even though she knew I was uncomfortable with him.

She has every reason to be uncomfortable around him.

He kept asking me for things and trying to talk to me, which annoyed me. When my mom came out of the room, I told her I wasn’t comfortable and wanted him to leave. After arguing, they eventually went to his house. About a week later, my mom and I were getting along and even talking badly about him. She told me they weren’t together and that he understood the situation. I reminded her that I didn’t want him coming to the house, and she agreed.

To nobody’s surprise, Mom is bringing him over again.

The very next night, she went to his place. Around 11 PM, she texted me saying he might want to come over. I said no. She said it wouldn’t be long, so I reminded her that we had literally just talked about this. She started saying they were “building something,” that she pays the bills, and that it’s her house. I told her I should be able to feel comfortable in my own home, especially since much of the money she uses for bills comes from my dad and is meant for me.

Mom is not going to like hearing this truth.

When she came home, she asked, “What the heck is your problem?” We got into a huge argument. I brought up how she left us to be with a man and how much it affected all of her kids. I told her her baby would have it the worst with parents like that. She got furious and told me to get out of her house and not take anything she paid for.

At least she had somewhere to go.

So, I left. Before leaving, I told her she was a sorry excuse for a mother for choosing a man over her kids and that she’d never hear from me again. I stayed with my aunt, then my uncle, and now I’m with my grandma. I eventually sent my mom a long message explaining how she hurt me and how I felt she failed us. She never responded.

It doesn’t seem like Mom is willing to move past this.

My grandma said I should apologize for how I spoke to my mom, even if I still meant what I said. I apologized because I wanted to move forward. I told her I could’ve expressed myself differently, but I still stood by my feelings. She didn’t respond or apologize, so I ended the call.

She made an effort. Her mother ignored it. It is time to move on.

I don’t feel guilty or sad . I’m just ready to move on. I don’t think I’ll ever forgive her or speak to her again, and I don’t feel bad about that. AITA?

Hopefully, someday her mother will grow up and realize her mistakes, and when that happens, it is good to be open to reconciliation. Until then, however, she needs to focus on what is best for her.

Read through the comments below and see what other people think of this situation.

This young lady would have reacted the same way.

Grandma shouldn’t be defending her daughter here.

This commenter says that she has nothing to feel bad about.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

Her mother really is terrible.

She has no reason to try to reconnect with her mother today.

Her mother is the one who abandoned her, and this is all her fault. While future forgiveness should be possible, there is no need to pursue it today.

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