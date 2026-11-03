Her Sister Wanted Her Ashes Crafted into Jewelry—So When the Brother-in-Law Tried to Bury Them, She Swiped the Urn to Execute the Last Wishes

When someone is approaching death, they often make a list of final wishes that they want carried out, including what they want to happen to their body.

What would you do if your sister made it very clear that she wanted to be cremated and turned into jewelry for her loved ones before she died, but now her husband is refusing to have the remains turned into jewelry because he wants to bury them?

That is what is happening in this story, so the sister has now stolen the cremains to bring them in to be made into jewelry. While she knows she is doing what her sister wants, she also feels bad for stealing them.

This is an unusual situation, but honoring the sister’s final wishes is important. Read through the full story and see what you think should happen.

AITAH for taking my sister’s ashes to honor her wishes because her husband wasn’t going to My twin sister passed away last month after a hard battle with Leukemia.

This must have been devastating.

She was only 32, but she knew death was coming and had made peace with it. In preparation, she made an entire three ring binder detailing what she wanted to happen after she passed, including what she wanted to happen to her body, what songs she wanted at her funeral, how she wanted to be remembered, everything.

What a thoughtful last wish.

It was very clear and she was firm in what she wanted until the end. Part of what she wished was to be cremated wearing a specific dress and then wanted her ashes to be turned into jewelry for her closest loved ones to wear close to their hearts. She was very clear she wanted to be put into jewelry because she always had her favorite jewelry on (it was her style).

Surely there are enough ashes to do both.

Now that she is gone, however, her husband has decided he does not want to turn her ashes into jewelry, but rather, wants to put them in a cemetery with a headstone so he can have some place to visit her. I understand he’s grieving and people grieve differently, but she was very explicit with her wishes and now he’s disrespecting her by not following them.

This will definitely cause some problems.

So I took her ashes from his house and now I feel slightly guilty. Was I wrong for wanting to honor her wishes??? AITA?

Why couldn’t they do both? It doesn’t take a lot of ashes to turn into jewelry. And you don’t need a lot of ashes at a cemetery, either.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

There is no question as to what she wanted.

This commenter says she should have gone about it a different way.

Here is someone who would haunt her husband.

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The husband is being disrespectful.

Her sister’s wishes were very clear.

She was simply honoring her sister’s final wishes, though she could have gone about it in a better way.

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