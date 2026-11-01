His Car Makes A Whistling Sound, But The Dealership Employees Say They Can’t Hear It

Have you ever noticed a problem with something, but when you take it to someone who could fix it, they can’t find the problem and can’t recreate it? It can be so frustrating!

In this story, one man is in this situation when it comes to his new car. It makes a whistling sound on the freeway, but the car dealership where he bought it claims they don’t hear the sound.

Eventually, the man got so annoyed with being told they didn’t hear the sound that he got revenge.

My dads whistling Cadillac My dad bought a brand new Cadillac in the late sixties, early seventies. It had wind noise/whistling at freeway speeds with the windows up and the HVAC off. He had it at the dealership three times with the techs saying they heard nothing. The warranty was almost up and my dad went back again.

His dad was really frustrated with being told they didn’t hear anything.

Finally they have a tech drive while he rode shotgun. The tech lit up a cigarette, turned on the radio, drove on the freeway and told my dad he heard nothing. My dad suggested that he drives and to see if they hear it then. Once the tech pulled over on the break down lane of the freeway, got out and closed the door, my dad hit the door locks, slid across the bench seat and took off with that jerk on the side of the road about 3 miles away from the dealership.

This is crazy!

A few months later he takes the car back to the same dealership and drops it off for an oil change. The dealership calls him up and says they noticed a whistling noise and they can fix it for $300.00. My dad says it’s been there for that same issue a few times already and the mechanics at the shop couldn’t find it.

They knew who he was.

The service writer says “oh, you’re the guy who left our guy on the side of the road. Don’t worry, we’ll take care of you”. When he picked up the car, they asked for his side of the story and he told them. I have a feeling they had a talk with that guy.

At least someone finally found the problem and was able to fix it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person’s dad would’ve done the same thing.

Here’s another story about a dad at a car dealership.

I’m sure this is true.

I hope they take these surveys seriously.

The best part of this story is that they finally admitted to hearing the whistling and were able to fix it. After all that time! Finally!

I wonder how the guy at the car dealership made it back, though. Did he have to walk, or was he able to hitchhike or find a phone somewhere? This was the 60s or 70s, so there weren’t cell phones.

Don’t mess with a frustrated dad!

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