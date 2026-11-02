One Family Conflict Deepened When A Daughter Moved In With Her Father After A Lie Came Out And Her Mother Demanded She Come Back

A child’s trust can be shaken by one lie, but custody decisions still belong to adults.

After learning her mother lied about a trip, this autistic twelve-year-old asked to stay with her father.

That request soon became a serious fight involving school routines, therapy, and their custody agreement.

Read on for the breakdown.

AITA for letting my daughter stay with me and my wife after she found out that her mom lied to her My ex and I have a 12-year-old daughter, Olivia, with autism level 2.

My ex has primary custody, and I have Olivia on Wednesdays and every other weekend. A few months ago, my ex told me she was feeling a little burnt out so she wanted us to keep Olivia from Wednesday to Sunday so she could go on a trip with some friends.

I can see why she lied, but it is generally not a good idea.

Olivia is very attached to her mom, so my ex told Olivia that it was a work trip, and she had to go. Last week one of my ex’s friends was at the house with my ex and Olivia and their vacation somehow came up.

I am sure she is very hurt.

Olivia figured out that the vacation was the “work trip” that her mom told her about and freaked out because her mom lied to her and her mom doesn’t lie. She hid in her room for the rest of the day, then called me and asked me to come get her. She’s been with us ever since.

This must be very confusing for her.

She’s really upset about this. She cries all the time because she wants her mom, but she doesn’t know what else her mom lied about, and she doesn’t trust her. Apparently, Olivia’s aide called my ex because she’s been having a hard time in school so now my ex-wife is demanding that I send Olivia home so they can get back to her routines and start working with her therapist to help her get over this. But I told her Olivia will go back when she’s ready.

I don’t think the courts would take her side.

Now she’s threatening to call the police and/or take me back to court over “custodial interference” even though we’ve always had a very friendly co-parenting relationship. My wife thinks we should send her back to avoid drama, but I think it should be Olivia’s choice.

AITA for refusing to send her back after she found out her mom lied to her? AITA?

I agree with him in this case. Olivia is old enough to know what she wants. The dad, however, does need to make sure that his daughter is doing well in school.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about it.

The child is home, she has two homes.

I don’t think this commenter is right.

The wife could be wrong too.

I don’t think dad is trying to cause problems.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

This commenter says he should send the child back to her mom.

This father comforted his daughter after her mother’s lie upset her, but then refused to follow their regular custody schedule.

Redditors judged him wrong for blocking her return while her school routine and access to her therapist were already being affected.

Supporting her feelings mattered, but making her responsible for an adult custody decision only added more pressure.