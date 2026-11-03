One Household’s Mealtime Frustration Reached A Breaking Point When A Woman Decided She No Longer Wanted To Build Every Dinner Around Picky Eaters

Cooking for a household gets frustrating when every meal must pass several different taste tests.

In this crowded home, one woman keeps adjusting meals for her brother’s fiancée and two picky children.

Now she wants to cook pozole anyway and let anyone who dislikes it find another option.

See whether serving one unpopular dinner crosses the line.

AITA for not catering to my SIL and her kids? For quick context, I take care of my mom and my brother. His fiancée and two kids moved in so I can move out. My problem is I’m not sure where I’m going yet.

It sounds like the real problem actually involves cooking.

I enjoy cooking a lot and we were raised to not be picky eaters, we ate what we got. My brother’s fiancée and kids on the other hand are very picky eaters, mainly the kids but that’s to be expected. Basically, I realized a lot of things I want to make won’t be enjoyed by them.

It’s impossible to please all the people all the time.

SIL mentioned she grew up around Mexicans and loves Mexican food, great, it’s my favorite food to make, so I mentioned with things cooling down I plan on making pozole and she said “yuck! I hate pozole and the kids hate it too”. I’ve been trying to make things everyone can enjoy but it seems impossible so I’m at a point where I’m saying screw it, I’m making pozole and they can eat it or go without since the rest of us will eat it. AITA if I disregard what they want and make it anyways? Should I be more thoughtful about their wants? I know this is silly but it bothers me that I can’t make the things that I’ve always made and want.

She should totally make what she wants to make, and MOVE OUT! Wasn’t that the whole point? She can move out. Then she can make whatever she wants and not worry about what the picky eaters in her family are willing to eat.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her sister-in-law really was rude.

This is a good point.

It’s not like her sister-in-law can’t cook something else for her kids.

Everyone thinks she should make what she wants to make.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

Apparently, she’s a really good cook.

This woman tried planning meals everyone would enjoy, but her future sister-in-law and the children rejected many of her choices.

Their mother could prepare a simple alternative when needed instead of expecting one cook to redesign every family meal.

The pozole was never the problem because pleasing every person was an impossible recipe.