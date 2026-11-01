She Invited a Friend to Live With Her Family. Now She Wants Her Out Because the Friend Is Rude and Entitled

You never really know what someone is like…until you live with them.

That’s when you learn about someone’s quirks…the good, the bad, and the ugly.

And it sounds like there’s a whole lot of ugly going on in this story!

Check out what this young woman had to say about a friend she’s helping out…but she’s tired of her living in her house.

AITA for wanting my friend to move out? “My friend is an 18-year-old girl whose parents are divorced, and she had been experiencing difficulties at home. Although she was not being kicked out, her situation had become very uncomfortable, so I offered for her to move into my home with me, my mother, and my brother.

She’s doing a lot for her friend…

We are a relatively low-income household, but we always try to help people when we can, even when we do not necessarily have the means to do so. She does not pay rent or contribute towards bills, electricity, or other household expenses. We allowed her to stay completely free of charge because we genuinely wanted to help her. However, I feel there is a difference between accepting someone’s help and taking it for granted. Over time, several incidents have made me feel increasingly uncomfortable. For example, I recently offered to cook dinner and told her what I was planning to make, and she responded by telling me to make sure I also got dessert. Although this may seem small, it bothered me because I was offering to cook for everyone and felt that she was expecting more rather than appreciating the offer. There have also been issues involving food and drinks. She took one of my relatively expensive fruit waters, which I initially did not mind. However, after putting it in the freezer, she later questioned me about taking it out and spoke as though it belonged to her.

This is really weird…

She also became upset when she thought I had used her heavy whipping cream, despite regularly eating our household food without anyone making an issue of it.The biggest issue was with our washing machine and dryer. She put a very large load into the washing machine, filling it to the point of being overloaded. She then put the extremely heavy, wet load into our old dryer, which had been working perfectly beforehand. Afterwards, the dryer overheated and stopped working properly, and now only produces cold air. This has left our household without an appliance that we rely on. She also regularly stays at her boyfriend’s house for a couple of days at a time, where she contributes by paying for petrol, buying food, and even cooking meals.

No way!

However, she contributes nothing towards our household. She has also said she does not like showering at his house because she feels uncomfortable, so she comes back here to use our water instead. Another factor is that she works part-time and earns around €18 an hour, which is above the minimum wage where we live. She also attends college without tuition fees, meaning she currently has relatively few major financial expenses. I understand that she is young and has her own expenses, but it is frustrating to see her spending money at her boyfriend’s house while contributing nothing to the household providing her with free accommodation.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual offered some advice.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

And this person said she’s NTA.

This is not cool!

And I don’t blame her for feeling this way at all.

No doubt about it…her friend is taking advantage of her!