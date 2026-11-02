She Visited a Friend and Was Treated Badly. Now She Doesn’t Want Anything to Do With Her Anymore

Have you ever visited someone who you thought was a good friend…

And they basically screwed you over?

That can take all kinds of forms, but it usually revolves around being blown off and/or ignored.

And it really sucks, because the person doing the visiting probably spent a good amount of money to travel there.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she doesn’t want to be friends with a certain someone anymore.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for cutting contact with a good friend over her behavior when I visited her? “I (30F) met this friend (35F) in December 2024 through mutual friends. She was visiting my town and the people who invited her basically abandoned her, so I spent the rest of her trip with her. We became very close very quickly.

They had a lot to talk about…

At the time, I was coming out of an abusive relationship and was pretty vulnerable, so I overlooked some of her emotionally draining behavior. She was also having problems in her marriage, although she constantly talked about how much she loved her husband. We stayed in touch and eventually talked almost every day. Year later I got engaged. While I was planning my wedding, her marriage deteriorated and she started going through a divorce. She would often start conversations with, “I don’t want to ruin your wedding mood,” and then tell me about her problems. I never minded listening and always gave her space, but she also encouraged me to talk about what was happening in my life, so I never thought I was doing something wrong by sharing my wedding preparations or my happiness. She initially acted like she wasn’t going to attend my wedding, but later decided to come after some of our mutual friends RSVP’d. She booked her ticket and came a week before the wedding. She attended willingly, spent time with our mutual friends, and seemed to have a great time. I never forced her to attend or begged her to come. About two weeks after the wedding, my husband went back to his work location and we went back to being long-distance. I was staying with my in-laws and struggling emotionally with the situation. Before the wedding, my friend had invited me to visit her after the wedding, so I eventually planned a trip.

Uh oh…

This is where things went completely wrong. While staying at her home, she seemed irritated by almost everything I did. She would pick fights with me over extremely silly things and seemed annoyed whenever I tried to talk to her. She barely spent any time hanging out with me and instead introduced me to her best friend, who was also quite rude and dismissive toward me. Whenever I tried to talk to her about how difficult the long-distance marriage was or the problems I was having with my in-laws, she dismissed my feelings. I felt like she resented me for being married while she was going through a divorce. If she wasn’t comfortable hosting me or didn’t want to spend time with me, I would have preferred that she simply told me not to come. I wouldn’t have forced myself into her home. There was also a mutual male friend she was very interested in seeing during the trip. This wasn’t just my assumption—she had indirectly hinted to me before that she had feelings for him. She specifically wanted to visit my old town partly because she wanted to see him. When we eventually went there, he was busy and could only meet us briefly outside his office to say goodbye. He told her he was going out of the country with his wife and had a lot of work to do. She tried to make plans with him, but he declined.

She sounds like she has a lot of issues to work out…

She completely lost her temper. She shouted at him and then took her anger out on me as well. After that, I went home and stopped talking to her. I was going through a very difficult period in my marriage at the time, but I didn’t feel comfortable telling anyone because I was afraid they would dismiss me the way she had. Eventually, my husband and I moved in together and things became much better. Recently, she reached out and tried to reconnect as though nothing had happened. I told her that her behavior when I visited her had really hurt me and that she had been dismissive of what I was going through. Her response completely shocked me.

These two are definitely not on the same page.

She said she became irritated because I “couldn’t stop talking about my marriage” and that, because she was going through a divorce, I shouldn’t have talked so much about my wedding or marriage out of “solidarity” with her. She also said that attending my wedding had been painful for her, but she did it anyway. This really bothers me because she chose to attend my wedding willingly. I never forced her to come, and I never asked her to put aside her feelings or pretend she was happy. If attending was genuinely too painful for her, she could have declined the invitation. I also don’t understand why she encouraged me to share my life with her, only to later resent me for doing exactly that. Now I’m questioning the entire friendship. I cared about her and supported her through her divorce, and I never expected her to hide her struggles from me. But I also don’t think I should have had to hide my marriage, wedding, or happiness to protect her feelings. I haven’t responded to her again and am seriously considering cutting contact for good.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual shared their thoughts.

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Another person weighed in.

And this reader spoke up.

How rude!

Her friend sounds like a bum, if we’re being brutally honest.

She needs to break ties with this “friend” and put this relationship in the past.