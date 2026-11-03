She’d Had the Same Work Schedule for Years—But When Her Husband Forgot School Drop-Off After His Schedule Changed, He Blamed Her

Families can be very busy, which is why it is important to have a routine that you follow as much as possible.

What would you do if your work routine has been the same for years, and that included working in the office on Fridays, but when your husband’s work hours changed, he didn’t take your son to school that day and blamed you for it?

That is what happened in this story, and now she is wondering if she is crazy for thinking that he would have known that he still had to take their son to school like always.

She is definitely right in this case and her husband messed up. Read through the full details of the story below and see if you agree.

AITA for going to work this morning and not specifically telling my husband that he needed to take our child to school? I am in-office for work every Friday.

This is a pretty normal routine.

I leave the house at 6am (before anyone else in the house is awake) to be at work by 7am, that’s the way it’s been for 3 years. In these last 3 years, my husband has always taken our son (7yo) to school every Friday (school starts @ 8:30).

A change in schedules can really throw you off.

My husband lost his job a few months ago and recently found a part-time job waiting tables at a cafe, because of this, his schedule varies. Today (Friday), he’s working 9-5. Today, he got ready for work and noticed our son was awake and watching TV.

He just left their young kid home alone? That is crazy.

Husband asked our son if I had gone out to get coffee, son said ‘yes’ (not sure why, again, I leave before I see or speak to anyone), so my husband took that as fact and just left and went to work. By the time I got the automated call from the school stating he was marked absent, my son had been alone for almost 3 hours.

This must have been terrifying.

I called the school to verify that our son was there (but possibly late, because that isn’t unusual for my husband, unfortunately), and to my horror; he was NOT at school. I called my husband as I was (literally) running out of my office, in a ditch effort, hoping they stayed home together (maybe son was sick?) but nope!

He is trying to shift blame for his mistake.

My husband’s response: “When were you going to tell me I had to take him to school? How was I supposed to do that when I have work at 9?” My response: “And how am I supposed to take him to school at 8:30 when I have work at 7?

This is the part that makes no sense.

Why would you assume I hadn’t gone to work when this has been my schedule for years now? And as the last adult to leave the house, once you noticed I wasn’t here, you should have called me to verify instead of taking the word of our 7yo son that I had gone to get coffee!”

There was no reason for her to verify anything. Nothing on her end changed.

But of course, he doesn’t see it that way and is adamant that I’m at fault here and he didn’t need to verify anything. Where I could be TA, I admit — sure — I could have verified with them last night since my husband now has a shifting schedule. But since I have to leave for work hours before our son even has to be at school, I don’t see why that would fall on me.

Honestly, he shouldn’t have left him home alone no matter what.

And I still maintain that as the last adult to leave the house, upon noticing I was gone, responsibility fell on my husband to verify before leaving a 7yo child home by themselves. All it would have taken was a text or phone call to make sure I was — in fact — taking our son to school. But instead, son was left home alone for 3 hours.

Poor little guy.

Unfortunately, my son was very distressed when I got home, crying and panicked, and even he wailed “Dad just left me!” (as he is also fully aware I am never home on Fridays). It took me some time to calm him down.

This is very obviously the husband’s fault entirely. He is just trying to deflect the blame. If he honestly doesn’t think this was his fault, there are bigger problems.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

This commenter says she needs to document this.

Dad needs to step up his game.

This is exactly what I was thinking.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

Her husband knew he messed up.

This commenter would have filed a police report.

Dad is in the wrong and just trying to shift blame.

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