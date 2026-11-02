Teen Makes Sandwiches For His Dad’s Lunch, But His Father Gets Revenge With The Mayo And Mustard

Would it bother you if your dad expected your mom to make lunch for him to take to work even though she’s working too? Would you feel like he should make his own lunch?

In this story, one teen was annoyed at his dad and sometimes helped his mom out by making his dad’s lunch so she didn’t have to do it.

However, he didn’t just make the lunch. He treated it as an art project.

Let’s read all about it.

Drew on my dad’s sandwiches So my dad was abusive as hell. Psychologically, verbally, emotionally, financially, every aspect except physical. Granted, looking back on my father, he was very seriously mentally unwell and refused treatment. However I was a bitter, angry teenager who was fed up with the man child living in our home. So I wasn’t particularly keen on psychoanalyzing my fathers actions.

OP helped out his mom sometimes.

One of the tasks my mom was expected to do, or else he’d throw a tantrum about it, was pack my dad’s lunch for work. However, I sometimes did it for her because she also worked a full time job, plus getting up early to get my siblings up and ready for school. My dad’s lunch was simple: two bologna and cheese sandwiches with mayo and mustard, a couple of snack cakes and cracker packs, and a soda. Standard blue collar meal.

He got his revenge.

However, if I was making his lunch, I took creative liberties and drew body parts in mustard on my dad’s sandwiches. Don’t know why I started doing it, but I just felt a way one night, drew one and he never noticed… so from then on if I made his sandwiches, you could bet on a body part in it. I confessed this to my mom about a year ago, I’m in my 20s now, and she busted out laughing before telling me she drew mean stuff in his sandwiches too. Seems like pettiness runs in the family.

That was a simple way to get revenge, and the dad never knew the difference. It’s funny that the mom did the same thing. Pettiness really does run in the family!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

It’s an unusual thing to bond over.

Another person did something similar, but not with food.

Here’s another revenge story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

This is a good rule to follow.

My favorite part about this story is the mom admitting that she did the same thing. Like mother like child, apparently. It’s interesting that they both had the same idea about how to get revenge via sandwiches.

The dad really is lucky. They could’ve done so much worse to his food if they had wanted to.

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