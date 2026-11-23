Teenage Girl’s Stepmom Had Her Debit Card, But She Pestered Her Until She Got It Back

Imagine having a stepmom who controls your money and holds onto your debit card for you.

This sounds pretty unreasonable to me once a child becomes a legal adult, and in this story, the child is 18. However, this teen is also mentally disabled, so maybe it’s reasonable for a parent to control the money.

The teen is wondering if she was wrong for demanding access to her money. She had to beg her stepmom to get her debit card back and seems to feel guilty about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for demanding my money? This happened yesterday and I’ve been ruminating about it ever since and we haven’t talked at all. I (18) have a stepmom who’s incredibly protecting over me and babies me most of the time. Im the youngest and mentally disabled, with all of my older siblings having had some financial trouble at some point. My parents idea of protecting is to restrict mostly all of my access to my money. Until a few months ago I didn’t even know which bank we used.

She just wanted her debit card.

Yesterday I asked my stepmom for my debit card, because she had forgotten to give it back to me. Heres the general conversation from how I remember “Hey Jessie (fake name), do you have my debit card?” J: “yes, why? What do you need it for?” “I wanted to pay back a friend of mine” (note, this was technically a lie. I was planning to give a monthly payment for a commission I know she wouldnt have approved of, and didnt feel like explaining or defending myself)

Her stepmom didn’t want to give her the debit card.

J: “for what? I’ll give you the cash instead to pay them” “I can’t pay in cash, they live in another state” I then tried explaining why I needed to pay them back. I did have a friend who financially helped me out with a vet emergency, so it wasn’t a complete lie. However, stepmom was super against this and skeptical. Im not a confrontational person, I never engage in arguments and keep my mouth shut. However at this point I was starting to get frustrated with how im being treated and spoke back a little. “Well can I have it anyways? It is my money and my property”

She eventually did get her debit card back.

J: “I am just trying to help you! I get that its yours but youre being so untrustworthy and secretive. You have been so rude lately and I dont know why youre acting like this to me!” I didn’t respond and she just begrudgingly gave me my card and slammed the door to her room. Aita for talking back and demanding my money?

She’s 18. She’s an adult. She should have her own bank account, and her parents shouldn’t have access to it. I think her stepmom sounds untrustworthy.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks she needs to open a new bank account.

Another person thinks OP should hold onto the debit card herself.

Here’s another vote for getting a new bank account.

Nobody thinks OP did anything wrong.

It’s her money. She should have access to it. I think opening a new bank account at a different bank would be the best course of action. Her stepmom should not have control of her money. She should.