Teenage Influencer Makes A Lot Of Money From Brand Deals, But Her Dad Puts The Money In An Account She Can’t Access Until She’s 18

Imagine having a teenage daughter who has quite a large social media following. In fact, she has so many followers that brands are offering her big money to promote their products. Would you let her keep all the money now, or would you want to save it until she’s legally an adult?

In this story, one dad is in this situation, and he has been putting the money in an account that his daughter can access when she’s 18. His daughter isn’t exactly happy about this situation.

He suggested a compromise, but he’s not sure if he’s being fair or not.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for limiting my daughter’s access to her money based on what her siblings earn? MY (48M) daughter (15F) has gathered some following on social media and started to get approached by some brands to promote their products. I don’t know the first thing about this digital influencer culture, but I like that she’s happy creating her content. We went through a family tragedy when my first wife passed away 3 years ago, and I believe the dedication to her channels had a major positive impact on my daughter in a difficult time in her life.

He tries to help his daughter navigate these brand deals.

Anyway, whenever a company approaches her, I help the best way I can, going over the terms and conditions of contracts and so on. One thing that surprised me, though, is that some of those offers involve SERIOUS money, so I told my daughter from day 1 that I will put it all away for her so she can access her money when she turns 18. My view is that, for as long as she’s a minor and unable to make more informed financial decisions, she should get by on her allowance, just as my other 2 children do.

But his daughter doesn’t like this arrangement.

She was fine with this at first, but lately she started asking me for more of her money. She pointed out that I allow my other daughter to keep and spend the earnings from her babysitting gigs. It’s a ridiculous comparison because a teen having some pocket money from babysitting as a complement to their allowance doesn’t even begin to compare to the kind of money my other daughter is making now. But it’s a fair point, and I gave her that. So I told her that we can use this as a reference: we could take an average of what her sister was earning with babysitting, or what her brother was earning flipping burgers in the fast food industry, or what most teenagers would realistically be expected to earn in this phase of life.

He had a new suggestion.

I said I’d agree to take a similar amount from her earnings every month so she could complement her allowance, but the bulk of it would still be put away until she turns 18. She thought I wasn’t taking her seriously to propose something like that. So, was this an awful move on my part?

How about she gets a small percentage of her earnings now, and the rest get put away until she’s older. Like, maybe she gets 10%. I have no idea how much money she’s getting, but brand deals really can be quite lucrative for influencers. It’s wise of her dad to want to make sure she doesn’t blow the money and has it saved for when she’s older and really needs it.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person is on the teen’s side.

Another person thinks he should treat it as a learning opportunity.

Everyone seems to think he’s handling this situation poorly.

She’s going to have to learn how to manage her money eventually. I definitely don’t think it’s a good idea to give a teenager a large sum of money and expect them to handle it responsibly, but it is very reasonable to take the opportunity to work with his daughter and possibly a financial advisor to help his daughter save for the future while still giving her a reasonable amount of spending money now.