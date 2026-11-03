Woman Calls Out Her Brother For Making Pancakes Only For Himself, But Feels Guilty After Telling Him He Never Helps Around The House

There’s only so long you can watch someone avoid helping before you say something.

One young woman reached that point after coming home from work to find her brother had only made pancakes for himself.

She’d prepared the batter before leaving and asked him to make some for her, too, so she was frustrated that he hadn’t.

But when she questioned him, he said she sounded just like their mom, and that’s when everything else came out.

She told him she was tired of him spending his days gaming while leaving chores to everyone else, but now that he’s upset, she feels bad about snapping.

Read on to see what you think about how she handled it.

AITA for telling my brother to do his chores I (19F) started working around one year ago. My brother (17M) is still in school and currently on holiday. I knew my mom would be in the sauna today and that the guys (my dad, working from home, and my brother) would therefore not have any lunch ready when I came home at 4 p.m. So I prepared some pancake dough and put it in the fridge so they would only have to bake it to eat. I asked if they could make me some, too.

Well, when he made food, he didn’t make any for her.

I just came home to my brother with his pancake ready, heading up the stairs. I called him back and asked him why he couldn’t have made all the dough in one go. It’s not much, maybe 20 minutes of work. He told me I sound just like Mom. Then I kind of snapped and told him that’s because it’s true. He’s at home all day, only playing on his computer, and can’t get a single chore done. He sleeps during the main part of the day so he gets his “quiet time” and so is also never there when chores need to be done.

She gets it, but is still frustrated by the whole thing.

I get it. I am also like this in a way, but it gets to a point. It’s exhausting to come home hungry after 11 hours and not even get a single pancake. I don’t know how my mom does it, honestly, caring for the whole house and two kids. I could never. He went upstairs silent and upset, and I feel a little bad. He’s had a few issues with mental health, but nothing keeping him from seeing friends and being on his computer all day. AITA?

Yikes. It sounds like he really does need to start helping around the house.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit think the same thing.

This is a good point.

It seems like this reader speaks from experience.

This reader thinks she needs to stay in her lane.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

On the other hand, this reader thinks her brother is in the wrong.

It’s understandable that she was upset, especially after making the batter and asking him ahead of time.

But she’s his sister, and it shouldn’t be up to her to keep reminding him to help around the house.

Her mom and dad need to step in and make it clear what they expect him to do.

And while she could’ve said it more calmly, he does need to show some consideration to everyone else.

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