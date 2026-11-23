Woman Gets A Message On Social Media From Someone She Knew In High School, But The Conversation Didn’t End Well

Imagine opening up your favorite social media app and seeing a message from someone you went to high school with. What would you do if this long lost acquaintance was asking you for money? Would you cash app them an agreed upon amount, ignore the message or explain why you don’t have money to spare?

In this story, one woman is in that situation, and she decided to reply to the message explaining why she doesn’t have cash to spare. She wasn’t even expecting a response, but when she did get a reply, she was left wondering if she messed up.

Personally, I think she made the right decision by not giving this person money. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for saying no to sending money I recently had someone I went to school with message me asking for money for necessities for her 1 year old and that they hadn’t been paid yet. I was reluctant to reply, but decided to anyway. This person has posted asking for money constantly on their page. As far as I knew they didn’t have an income. I hadn’t seen or talk to this person in 5+ years and we don’t even live in the same state. I didn’t want to just say no, so I tried to explain why I wouldn’t.

Here’s what OP wrote.

Started off apologizing if my message seemed mean or anything. I mentioned how I have seen them asking to be cash apped a lot and then asked if they had current job or income. I explained how I couldn’t send them money because I had my own responsibilities ie mortgage, car payment, my own child, and other bills. I said how I’ve had tough times too and that I was sorry I couldn’t send the money.

OP continued to explain.

I explained that they seemed to always be asking for money and that it didn’t seem like I could rely on them paying me back. I suggested reaching out to local places and even asking at their dr’s office. I honestly didn’t think they would reply and at first I thought okay they understand that I wasn’t trying to be rude in saying no.

But there was a reply.

They started off saying thank you and that they would reach out to my suggestions. They explained that they were in between jobs and that their SO was about to start a new job soon. Then the message took a turn.

Now, the person asking for help is trying to make OP feel bad.

They started saying how it’s fine that I said no and that they were the type of person that lends a hand to people when they can. They explained that they were having trouble finding a job and that their child’s other parent doesn’t help out and that is way they ask when they need to. They state that they pay it forward when they can and that’s what good people do and that they don’t tear others down for asking. They go on to say that I’ve probably needed help at one point or another myself.

OP is wondering if she did something wrong.

Then they question why I added them on this social media site if I’m going to talk to them in a way that isn’t friendly and that it’s cool that I’m the type of person that thinks it’s a big deal to help others. I wasn’t even able to reply because they blocked me after sending their message. AITA here for not sending them money? It just rubs me the wrong way that they never ask for just the “necessities”, but rather the money to purchase them.

What she did wrong was reply to this person at all. Apparently, the only reason that person adds friends on social media is to try to guilt them into giving her money. It’s no loss that she blocked her.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks it would’ve been better not to respond.

Another person has a theory.

This person says to just say “no” and nothing else.

Another person has a theory about why the friend blocked her.

It would’ve been better not to respond or to simply say something like, “No. I can’t.” Giving reasons why you can’t help only gives the other person fuel to argue with you and try to convince you to change your mind.