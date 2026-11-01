Woman Gets Upset With Her Husband After He Offers To Make Her Coffee But Doesn’t Finish Making It

Call me crazy…

But I have a feeling that this contentious story has to do with much more than coffee!

Let’s just call it a hunch…

And I also have a feeling that you’re probably gonna agree with me.

Read on and check out what this woman had to say about the tiff she’s having with her husband.

AITA for getting mad at my husband over coffee this morning? “My husband bought me an espresso machine last year because we live 30 minutes from the nearest coffee shop, and we both work from home. I make iced coffee every morning, and over the past few months, I’ve started making his too. This morning, I had a doctor’s appointment at 9:15 that was a 35-minute drive away. While I was showering, he asked if I wanted him to make me coffee. I said yes, and he asked if I wanted it iced or hot. I said iced. While I was getting ready around 8:30, he told me I needed to add the creamer to finish making it, or asked if I wanted him to finish it. I just said, “No, it’s fine,” because I didn’t have time for it.

Okay…

He said, “I’ll finish it. Why not just say what you mean?” I asked why he would offer to make me coffee if he wasn’t going to finish making it. I was annoyed, but I wasn’t interested in arguing about it. I finished getting ready and grabbed the coffee on my way out, only to realize it didn’t have a lid. I checked the lid drawer but didn’t see one, and I didn’t have time to look around, so I put it in the fridge and left. While driving, I called him and told him to be careful getting it out of the fridge because it had no lid. He asked why I didn’t take it, and I said because it was an open cup filled to the top. He said it hadn’t occurred to him that the lack of a lid was an issue.

Is this really about coffee…?

He later apologized, but I was already frustrated and ended up raising my voice. I told him I didn’t understand why he offered to make my coffee if I was still expected to finish it, and then, when he did finish it, he didn’t put a lid on it. He said he was just trying to be helpful and considerate and that he didn’t think it was a big deal. He eventually said, “I just won’t ask next time,” and I told him I’d rather he not offer to do something if he’s not actually going to do it. He’s apologized again, but I’m still upset because this feels like a recurring issue where he’ll offer to do something, partially do it, or leave out something that seems obvious to me, and then say it “didn’t occur to him.” I know I shouldn’t have yelled, but AITA for being this upset over the situation?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another person said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

And another person said she’s to blame.

Yeah, this is definitely about more than coffee.

And don’t try to tell me that I’m wrong!

These two might want to think about some couples counseling…